Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Which CS Graduate Program? CMU or UCB or UMass
2 points by monikp 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
I have been admitted to 3 graduate programs:

1. Carnegie Mellon University - Master's in Computational Data Science (MCDS)

2. University of California, Berkeley - Master's of Information Management and Systems (MIMS)

3. University of Massachusetts, Amherst - MS in CS

I'm an international applicant and in my final year of undergrad now. I have a few internships at tech startups with machine learning and development roles. I've also done some research work pertaining to NLP. I think I have an entrepreneurial bent too.

To be honest, I don't know what I want to do with my life (yes, I want to make money to pay back the loan for my education and continue to live a comfortable life later) but I'm not really sure if I want to pursue research (whether academia or industrial) or just get done with a software engineering role.

I wish to work on something that deals with solving a large problem. I don't know which of the programs will help me get there and I do believe that Silicon Valley does have a lot of such opportunities.

If anybody here familiar with this matter could chip in their two cents, that would help me a lot. Thanks!






wherever you go, don't pay full price. (I went to CMU)

reply


how?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: