Ask HN: Which CS Graduate Program? CMU or UCB or UMass

I have been admitted to 3 graduate programs: 1. Carnegie Mellon University - Master's in Computational Data Science (MCDS) 2. University of California, Berkeley - Master's of Information Management and Systems (MIMS) 3. University of Massachusetts, Amherst - MS in CS I'm an international applicant and in my final year of undergrad now. I have a few internships at tech startups with machine learning and development roles. I've also done some research work pertaining to NLP. I think I have an entrepreneurial bent too. To be honest, I don't know what I want to do with my life (yes, I want to make money to pay back the loan for my education and continue to live a comfortable life later) but I'm not really sure if I want to pursue research (whether academia or industrial) or just get done with a software engineering role. I wish to work on something that deals with solving a large problem. I don't know which of the programs will help me get there and I do believe that Silicon Valley does have a lot of such opportunities. If anybody here familiar with this matter could chip in their two cents, that would help me a lot. Thanks!