A nice quote about leadership that I heard today

|I heard this quote about leadership today and felt it was worth sharing. This comes from overhearing an executive recruiter in a co-working space on a phone call about what he looks for in CVs.
What kind of leader are you? A driver, a good leader or a bad leader?
A driver is someone with a whip at the back of a crew, forcing people off a cliff, but not necessarily willing to go off the cliff herself.
A good leader is someone who gathers followers, says "follow me" and jumps off the cliff, and everyone follows behind her.
A bad leader is someone who says "follow me, I'm going to jump off the cliff," and receives nothing but blank stares and "you're not jumping off that cliff alone, mate."
