Ask HN: Why is BSD becoming more popular in embedded devices?

I have noticed a steady rise in embedded systems using BSD based operating systems and i was just wondering why its being chosen over linux for example. Both Sony and Nintendo are using BSD based guts in their consoles and im also seeing it used fairly regularly in EPOS systems and a fair few other things.
I can imagine that makes it a sensible choice for companies that build their own hardware (custom peripherals and so forth).
Also, as others have pointed out, the BSD License. Some companies won't touch GPL code with a ten-foot stick.
