Ask HN: Why is BSD becoming more popular in embedded devices?
8 points by gaspoweredcat 1 hour ago
I have noticed a steady rise in embedded systems using BSD based operating systems and i was just wondering why its being chosen over linux for example. Both Sony and Nintendo are using BSD based guts in their consoles and im also seeing it used fairly regularly in EPOS systems and a fair few other things.





I am not sure about the other ones, but I vaguely remember that NetBSD makes driver development relatively easy, or at least one does not need to re-write or copy-past driver code when moving from, say, PCI to a USB-attached device.

I can imagine that makes it a sensible choice for companies that build their own hardware (custom peripherals and so forth).

Also, as others have pointed out, the BSD License. Some companies won't touch GPL code with a ten-foot stick.

I believe the BSD licensing makes it easier to integrate BSD code into proprietary software without needing to open source the proprietary code.

And yet Linux derived systems win often because if you are not 100% in control of the hardware (Apple, Nintendo...), driver availability + flexibility > license pains.

Apple OS X and iOS are both BSD based as well.

There 4 main families of BSD, each with a different focus. All are highly secure and some are portable across most CPUs. The Wikipedia articles provide a lot of good information.

I would choose BSD over Linux because it is more compact, far more secure and easier to implement drivers. The tools and utilities for both Linux and BSD are GNU - so only the kernel is different.

"The tools and utilities for both Linux and BSD are GNU - so only the kernel is different."

Absolutely not. Linux is just a kernel whereas the BSDs represent entire operating systems, and different ones at that.

> All are highly secure and

Not really, those systems get much less attention from sec folk than the Linux kernel (apps aside). Finding a priv escalation in the Linux kernel takes time (most of low hanging fruits have been already found by fuzzing or by code review), while finding it in *BSD kernels requires writing a simple syscall fuzzer and running it for a couple of minutes. I've seen it done live.

well you learn something every day (and it also shows my complete lack of apple knowledge) i always thought apples operating systems were unix based.

BSD can be called a direct descendant of the original Unix, in contrast to Linux. So macOS is Unix.

They still are! *BSDs are types of UNIX, so is macOS.

>The tools and utilities for both Linux and BSD are GNU

There's a fairly substantial BSD userland. E.g. BSD make vs GNU make.

