Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
#858521: diaspora-common: does 'rm -rf /' on purge (debian.org)
18 points by lamby 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





From reddit:

> It's actually rm -rf /bin.

> Seems to be caused by the same reason as the famous Steam bug - using an undefined variable. Plus the default bash behavior that simply ignores the fact that it doesn't exist and treats it like an empty string.

> tl;dr flamebait: The Unix way™ of "everything is just text" strikes again. (EDIT: yes this a gross over-generalization)

source: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/610z2f/858521_...

reply


Sure, this is a good idea (from the proposed patch):

    +        # safety check
    +        [ "${diaspora_user_home}" != "" ] || exit 1
    +        [ "${diaspora_home}" != "" ] || exit 1
... but this is key IMO:

    +# Abort if any unbound variables are used
    +#set -u
I often use "set -euo pipefail" in my bash scripts. It does come with some caveats, though.

reply


And its fixed already in https://anonscm.debian.org/cgit/pkg-ruby-extras/diaspora-ins...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: