> It's actually rm -rf /bin.
> Seems to be caused by the same reason as the famous Steam bug - using an undefined variable. Plus the default bash behavior that simply ignores the fact that it doesn't exist and treats it like an empty string.
> tl;dr flamebait: The Unix way™ of "everything is just text" strikes again. (EDIT: yes this a gross over-generalization)
source: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/610z2f/858521_...
reply
+ # safety check
+ [ "${diaspora_user_home}" != "" ] || exit 1
+ [ "${diaspora_home}" != "" ] || exit 1
+# Abort if any unbound variables are used
+#set -u
> It's actually rm -rf /bin.
> Seems to be caused by the same reason as the famous Steam bug - using an undefined variable. Plus the default bash behavior that simply ignores the fact that it doesn't exist and treats it like an empty string.
> tl;dr flamebait: The Unix way™ of "everything is just text" strikes again. (EDIT: yes this a gross over-generalization)
source: https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/610z2f/858521_...
reply