Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gravitational Teleport v2 Released (github.com)
20 points by nikolay 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





For everybody who has no idea what a "gravitational teleport" is: it's an SSH server (http://gravitational.com/teleport/). Probably it could be included in title? (yeah, I know HN guidelines prefer verbatim titles)

reply


What does gravitational teleport even mean?

One would think that effect of gravitation could be forced to occur at a different place in the universe, nifty perhaps but not on the top of things I need.

It seems naming has turned into a poetic amalgam of words to excite. Stripped of meaning it is technobabble in its purest form.

reply


It appears that organisation is named Gravitational, and the project name is Teleport.

I don't think there's much basis for this critique aside from the poor title choice.

reply


Engineers like names to be unambiguous as possible. Teleport tells us absolutely nothing about the software.

reply


> Engineers like names to be unambiguous as possible

Such a wealth of evidence that this is complete bullshit.

Emacs, Gnome, Amarok, Chrome, Firefox, Git, Mercurial, Hibernate, Spring, Play, Om, Racer.

reply


I mean, I remembered Teleport from the last time they were on HN. I assumed Gravitational Teleport was related.

reply


Gravitational teleport sounds like something out of cheap science-fiction novel. Magical device with pseudo scientific name which inner workings are never explained. It's only purpose is to act as a deus ex machina when author runs out of ideas.

On the other hand, future heralded by sci-fi is indeed now: you can download your gravitational teleport and you are free to use it :)

reply


Related; I wish people would stop picking such names for their products / companies. Nowadays if I read anything about DevOps, I start to feel like I'm reading something about naval fleet command. Or the other day I saw that headline and thought about Mars terraforming project, only it turned out to be a configuration management software. sigh.

reply


Strange you should say that I was going to call my Mars Terraforming project Configuration Manager.

reply


Perhaps by the time we get to the level where we're doing mass geo-engineering, all the cool trademarks and names will be gone :(

reply


That's why such projects will use their vast artificial intellect to name themselves things like "Just Read The Instructions" and "I Thought He Was With You" :)

reply


Looks interesting. Has anybody here used this?

reply


That's not a very informative link. Was hoping to see a changelog or something.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: