YC S17 application added new questions

If you didn't fill out your YC application for S17 in the last couple of days, I suggest you go check it out again.

We filled it out 2 weeks ago and today realized that they added 3 new questions in the "Progress" section: - How much money do you spend per month? - How much money does your company have in the bank now? - How long is your runway?

I swear these 3 questions weren't there when we filled it out the first time, I looked through the application multiple times.

Did anyone also experience this or was it a bug for me? Also, I find it weird that they add questions and don't notify existing applicants?