|
|YC S17 application added new questions
|
1 point by shafyy 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hey all, just a quick heads up.
If you didn't fill out your YC application for S17 in the last couple of days, I suggest you go check it out again.
We filled it out 2 weeks ago and today realized that they added 3 new questions in the "Progress" section:
- How much money do you spend per month?
- How much money does your company have in the bank now?
- How long is your runway?
I swear these 3 questions weren't there when we filled it out the first time, I looked through the application multiple times.
Did anyone also experience this or was it a bug for me? Also, I find it weird that they add questions and don't notify existing applicants?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact