|Ask HN: Distributed consulting agency, advice?
5 points by bettabima 34 minutes ago
|Hi, i start to create a platform where people can create their own team (inviting friends) for consulting project. My idea is create a web/mobile place with a lot of "teams" skilled in their things and if someone want to do something can search a great team (created by trusted people, in my team i want the best developer that i know) for doing that thing.
I want to do this just because freelancer.com sucks and i want extra job for my free time to earn something more. Essentially is a team showcase and anybody can create your own "consultant agency" to work at home :)
do you think it makes sense?
Thanks guys
