A Russian Poetry Scandal That Ended in a Duel
11 points
by
lermontov
4 hours ago
Tycho
24 minutes ago
Does anyone know good poetry accounts to follow on Twitter? I follow quite a few accounts that just post quotations or snippets from famous writings. I think this would work well for poetry.
