Riley (YC W17) Is Hiring NLP/ML, Full Stack, UI/UX
Hi! I'm Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Riley. We just wrapped up YC and are looking to grow our team in SF. My co-founder, Helson, and I would love to connect with anyone who might be interested to learn more.

Here is our YC demo day video if that is helpful: https://youtu.be/dZTeUpTayq0

We have been growing fast ($5k-$85k in monthly recurring revenue) since applying to YC and just closed $2.5m.

Any questions/if you're interested, email me daniel@getrileynow.com

Roles we are looking for:

- NLP/ML - Full Stack - UI/UX - Customer Success - Growth

Looking forward to connecting in more depth,

Daniel




