|
|Riley (YC W17) Is Hiring NLP/ML, Full Stack, UI/UX
|
58 minutes ago | hide
|Hi! I'm Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Riley. We just wrapped up YC and are looking to grow our team in SF. My co-founder, Helson, and I would love to connect with anyone who might be interested to learn more.
Here is our YC demo day video if that is helpful: https://youtu.be/dZTeUpTayq0
We have been growing fast ($5k-$85k in monthly recurring revenue) since applying to YC and just closed $2.5m.
Any questions/if you're interested, email me daniel@getrileynow.com
Roles we are looking for:
- NLP/ML
- Full Stack
- UI/UX
- Customer Success
- Growth
Looking forward to connecting in more depth,
Daniel
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact