Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Gig Economy Celebrates Working Yourself to Death (newyorker.com)
76 points by type4 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





Seems like in America it's hard to win. Either get paid not nearly enough and struggle to make ends meet, or get a high paid high stress job, still work all day and all night.

Maybe we just have too much of that protestant work ethic?

reply


I'm not convinced that Protestant traditions are to blame.

The Nordic countries have had an extreme Protestant majority ever since the Reformation. In 1950s Finland, 95% of the population was a member of the national Lutheran church! That's practically everyone.

At the same time, these 95% Protestant societies were heavily unionized, built up strong social safety nets, and offered long vacations, public health care and other worker-friendly policies.

So it seems too simple to blame the dysfunctionalities of the American work environment on reformed Christian ethics -- at least, the Nordic example shows that a different, more employee-friendly interpretation of the same ethic is possible.

reply


>> Seems like in America it's hard to win. Either get paid not nearly enough and struggle to make ends meet, or get a high paid high stress job, still work all day and all night.

A consequence of worshipping money. Even a human is valued by the amount of money they make or what they can afford.

Other societies have agreed that there are some fundamental things that they will all share the burden for collectively and the rich are going to contribute a larger share towards those collective resources. Thus, humans are not reduced to what they make but how they live and what their values are. Happy faces sharing a dining table, celebrating large families and friendships that last a lifetime.

It's not protestant work ethic. It's ass on fire, all the time for 70 years (save 18 years before college) and hoping you don't meet a "man-made" disaster like healthcare disaster, divorces, bankruptcies, lawsuits, prisons (completely ignoring natural disasters).

reply


I'd agree with all of that. The differences between Europe and the US in terms of maternity leave / time off / healthcare are fairly stark. And now we're presently dismantling healthcare as a right in the US.

Really hitting at least one disaster in your life seems almost inevitable, and the system is waiting there to profit from you.

I'm definitely of the more socialist bent, in that I know that if people around me aren't healthy and safe, everyone is more at risk. But I feel in the minority these days.

reply


Some might say "too much capitalism". I don't know many protestants.

reply


If you mean "too much capitalism" as in "too little taxes for the rich, almost complete destruction of unions, too much power for lobbyists", then I think you're right. "Free market", democracy, government spending and unions are all imperfect, but they are IMHO all necessary counterbalances to the sheer power of money for a capitalist system that benefits most of the population.

Instead, for too long the ideology that The Market is perfect and self-regulating and automatically works for the greater good, while Government/taxes/regulations/unions are all evil, has triumphed.

Working to find a good balance is so much more difficult and so much less attractive than believing in a very well narrated oversimplification. But, instead of working in that direction (the good balance), lots of people are opting to believe in even worse oversimplifications - the ones that populists all over the West are spreading. Not an easy situation to fix.

reply


Right, I'd agree with that. But my point is that capitalist drive, and that feeling to "work hard and you'll succeed" rather than saying it's who you know and how lucky you are, some historians trace down to the early American protestants.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protestant_work_ethic https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Protestant_Ethic_and_the_S...

reply


"Too much capitalism" would imply that the people who get money funneled to them at the top don't work hard enough (or take enough risk) to earn that money. Surely you don't believe that?

edit: Sarcasm on HN is a bad idea. Obviously earning 400x a worker's wage is bullshit, there's no amount of work that justifies that.

reply


I believe that. Family connections matter far more than how hard you work.

I don't think it's unfair, or that there's too much capitalism, but it's the nature of the system. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ig_qpNfXHIU

edit: Sarcasm on HN is a bad idea. Obviously earning 400x a worker's wage is bullshit, there's no amount of work that justifies that.

Well, look at what Steve Jobs did for Apple. Regardless of whether he would've done that if he was paid less, how many workers was he worth? The natural follow-up question is then, why not pay them what they're worth?

One reason CEOs are paid so much is to prevent them from making short-term decisions that optimize their stock price at the expense of long-term planning. If their entire compensation is tied to the stock price, there's no incentive for any CEO to try to do better than increase the stock price at any cost.

reply


Look, while there are enough people getting money funneled to them at the top for sure work very hard. But those are not the seriously rich. Those are the subalterns, they earn about seven or eight figures a year and work hard for it.

The seriously rich get to chose how much they want to work, if they want to work at all. Surely you know that?

reply


'Seven or eight figures' is seriously rich.

reply


I'm sure there's a happy middle. Obsession with luxuries and consumption play a big part in getting stuck on the hedonic treadmill. Obsession with achievement probably plays a big role in burnout and overwork.

Personally, I'm doing my best to get to a point where I can feel good in an outfit I've had for years, feel good with a cheap haircut, feel satisfied reading and meditating to relax and being able to leave work at work and sleep soundly no matter the occurrences of the day. Judge me by the way I treat you not by the number of zeros in my bank account.

reply


I don't know.. I work about 15 hours a month opening up positions and closing them with my brokerage account. Have been doing this for a good 12 years or so now. Granted the earlier years were fraught with hard learned lessons that any newbee would make without proper mentorship.

To me, it just seems like too many see that initial hamster wheel and jump on without thinking much about things. Then again, they lack proper education. I'm not even sure if it's about teaching them how to trade and invest, instead people need to be taught how to think critically and break out of the victimization trend. Then again, I'm not sure if that will help things much either.

reply


Can you say the words "confirmation bias"?

reply


You do realize your way of life can never become mainstream, right ?

reply


It can act as an additional revenue source thus allowing you to cut on the hours you work per week. If you can train yourself, or find a proper mentor. Though I think a proper mentor is the real bottle neck, so too many try to train themselves and lack the proper knowledge for where to start; too many go to CNBC to start..

If it became mainstream it would just mean more volatility which for me.. volatility is a good thing. Yet were not even close to that, not many trade. Which is fine too, adaptability is key. I think the "you can't" stuff really flows out to other areas of the economy, e.g. starting up etc. So we get into this thing were people don't even try, or they try and fail once and don't bother getting back up. Granted, having a family etc is problematic .. though I do know someone who failed thrice starting businesses while being a mother of 5. That has to be pretty challenging and seeing her persevere tells me many more can be successful if they get past the initial hurdles.

reply


How does this work with the minimum wage? It seems like whenever you get paid per item instead of hour the minimum wage can be disregarded.

reply


Yet all of these companies weave a wonderful narrative about changing the world, empowering people, giving them freedom and independence. Clearly the business models are based on exploitation of the downtrodden and uneducated. Due to clever PR many actually believe this is cool.

reply


The Gig Economy Celebrates Working For Money

reply


Human meat is cheap and plenty.

I don't think it will ever get better anytime soon.

reply


Many of the most loyal Soviet apparatchniks recognized that they got their positions due to them being freed up by the various purges and such. Piketty claims that the lowering inequality of the early 20th century that Kuznets claimed was the natural consequence of capitalism was contingent - contingent upon the orgy of destruction of the two great wars.

Kuznets claimed that there were cycles in capital allocation of a certain type, in between some other's determination of characteristic scale, the business cycle, the Kondratiev wave. This is probably not the case, and it's just all a jumbling 1/f wave. So it might be 1 month till your statement proves not to be the case, or 1 millenium.

reply


The American economy celebrates working yourself to death, has for a long time, and probably will for a long time.

Thankfully I'm not American and I'm not working in the US, so I don't care.

reply


"...It does require a fairly dystopian strain of doublethink for a company to celebrate how hard and how constantly its employees must work to make a living, given that these companies are themselves setting the terms..."

"setting the terms" is a bit over-the-top here. If I want to go from here to the airport, and you have a car, and I offer you twenty bucks, is that okay? Does it somehow become bad if we meet online in a chat room? How about if a thousand people in this city make this trade on a chat room today? So somebody sets up an online app. At that point do the people setting up the app "set the terms"? Does it happen when they have standards for who can use the app?

In that last statement, where the app creators start setting standards for who can participate, we run into problems -- mainly because if you're the gatekeeper, you can charge rent on both parties seeking the deal. Other than that, there's nothing amiss or terrible going on here.

Western literature has this childish and somewhat verklempt tradition of taking something that's new and making it into an emotional outburst. Thoreau goes out into the woods and laments the arrival of trains, the stresses of the city, and the war against Mexico. Dickens with his cutting criticism of Victorian England.

When done well, it's a thing of beauty. Most of the time, however, authors get a little too tied-up in belly-button-gazing and confuse "things that I can become emotional about and rant" with "things that are important and transcend time" We all take the shortcut of "if it's important to me, it must be important"

I am a bit concerned about Uber, Lyft, and the gig economy. On one hand, I am concerned that companies are exerting so much control over the marketplace that they're not innovating as much as they are creating monopolies. On the other hand, however, I am concerned that because this destroys the concept of "a job" for so many people, and the relationship to their employer and country -- they are going to push hard for limiting all sorts of free trade under the rubric of "something must be done!"

In this case, quite literally, the writer begins her essay with an example of how people might feel that something must be done for the children.

My first wife worked a 9-5 W-2 job during her labor with our second child. I didn't tell her to do it, we didn't need the money. She said she'd rather be doing something than hanging out at home or the hospital. I guess I could tell the story of our second child in much the same way as this author told the story of the Lyft driver in labor -- how some folks "might" look at it as exploitation. But I'm not 17 any more, and I don't tend to view individual choices as being some kind of massive battle between forces that I must take sides on. It was her choice and she made it. For me to come along later and use it as an example for any kind of political bullshit is whack. Rant all you want about whatever topic you'd like, but never take agency away from folks simply because you think you might get a little extra mileage out of your essay.

reply


Ah Fiverr, the 'gives you a logo for 5 bucks' or 'a Wordpress site for (too little)'

Epitome of race to the bottom

reply


Classy newyorker is good at criticising, but never good at offering alternative. And the implied solution(opposite of being too much self-reliant) is always the cliche rosy picture of bigger government and welfare society.

reply


is always the cliche rosy picture of bigger government and welfare society.

...which works very well in Western Europe, where you don't have to worry losing everything when you get ill, lose your job, etc.

I am in favor of a fair bit of (regulated) capitalism. But in the US people are taught that capitalism is good and socialism is bad [1], and the industry at large exploits it to get extremely cheap labor.

There is a life outside work.

[1] How universal healthcare can be bad is beyond me. The US spends more on healthcare per capita than Western European countries and has worse outcomes. See e.g.: https://www.theguardian.com/society/2016/feb/09/which-countr...

reply


I think I saw a report somewhere stating thad Danes are most happy to pay taxes—because they are happy what they gain in return. Also, there was a report recently, that happiest people are in Norway. Maybe it is not fair to call all socially responsible arrangements "welfare society"?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: