|Ask HN: Most Secure and Convenient Personal Authentication Solution
1 point by Zaheer 4 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN,
Recently noticed some suspicious activity on one of my accounts and with all the hacks going on these days figured its about time (I know, I know...) I begin locking things down. I want to do this without a significant cost on convenience. Currently I use 1Password (software solution ex. not their SaaS offering) to store all my passwords.
What I'm thinking of using: 1Password + Yubikey for 2 Factor Auth
Even if my base password is compromised, Yubikey will prevent access via 2FA and is still convenient to use with their 'one-touch' usb sticks. It's a bit harder to use on Mobile though but most sites that offer 2FA seem to offer a SMS backup option. Is this as secure as I can be? Pros / Cons?
