Healthcare Perks

I just read a job ad of a big company. Like all companies, they offer "perks" to their employees. The top of the list is routinely "health, dental and vision coverage". In a modern society, healthcare is not a perk. Its basic Human decency. Its a commodity. Making healthcare an employment perk is like making running water an employment perk. Imagine a world in which running water in your home was default turned off and really expensive but if you found a job, the company would turn it on for you, almost free of charge. This sounds really ridiculous, doesn't it? People won't quit thinking of healthcare as an optional goodie that comes with good jobs unless you quit calling it a perk. Quit calling basic healthcare a perk. Words are powerful.