Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bill Gates starts satellite project to help people after natural disasters
(
independent.co.uk
)
2 points
by
jgrahamc
7 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
dublinben
2 minutes ago
I hope this effort will include the folks with the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap team.[0] They've been doing some of the best work with satellite imagery after natural disasters for years.
[0]
https://www.hotosm.org/
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[0] https://www.hotosm.org/
reply