Uber for bikes: how 'dockless' cycles flooded China – and are heading overseas (theguardian.com)
Here are a couple of good article on the effect these startups have had in China:

http://www.sinosplice.com/life/archives/2017/01/24/shanghais...

http://www.sinosplice.com/life/archives/2017/02/22/ofo-renta...

Expect to see piles and piles of unused bikes littering the streets.

Another poster was worried about theft, when the market is saturated by venture-backed bicycles a greater problem for most people will be lack of theft.

Oh the humanity. Seriously though those scenes seem fine except for the one with the big pile of bikes. That is avoided by having a credit card on file and charging the user who couldn't be bothered to lock the bike when he was done.

The benefits include less vehicle and transit congestion and all the health that comes with exercise.

They used to have these on the Georgia Tech campus. The company was called viaCycle[1]; IIRC they have now shut down.

I borrowed one of the bikes once. Because all the tracking infrastructure and battery for the electronics were all on the bike (at least I think that's how the tech worked) the bike was quite heavy. At least I think that is the reason it was heavy. Not very fun to ride at all. I'll also confess I wasn't in great shape at the time. I liked the concept though and I really wanted it to work out for them.

I'm a bit skeptical of bike share programs unless they're in high-density areas. The already-existing Bay Area Bikeshare is really expensive unless you're making <60-minute trips between 2 docking stations. I haven't tried any of the bikes but they look much heavier than the average $300 hybrid bike. Being out all the time can't be good for keeping them in top condition.

[1] http://www.viacycle.com/howitworks/ [2] http://www.businessinsider.com/smart-bike-sharing-startup-is...

They're also deliberately heavy to make them harder and less attractive to steal. Not an issue in a flat city, but much less fun on hills.

Hopefully in the long run electric assist is practical to implement on these bikes which should ameliorate their weight.

I wonder what the actual economics of a business like this are?

What are the real rental rates at which these companies make a profit? Because at $0.15 an hour it seems like well below what the cost of running the service might be. (also including the cost of buying and maintaining the bikes)

To what degree does the business model rely on becoming the dominant player?

What is the scale you have to reach to be profitable at $0.15 an hour? How many bikes do you need and how many trips need to be taken?

From what I understand about the habits of people with the nyc bike share program, the movement of bikes needs a lot of human intervention to remain effective, and the bike locations balanced. Are they just hoping that the pure density of bikes in the system helps them overcome this? I would think that manual rebalancing of the system is quite costly. (A driver has to track the bike down via GPS and pick it up, vs. a dock system where the drivers know where to find the bikes)

Perhaps you can charge more for moving bikes in the "wrong" direction - i.e. if bikes always end up in manhattan then if you bike to brooklyn from manhattan it's cheaper than vice versa?

It sounds like they don't do too much maintenance on the bikes, so that cost is probably fairly low. And I wonder if bikes would need to be rebalanced manually? Presumably with enough bikes in the system, the bikes would be distributed around population centers pretty well.

Perhaps the economics are buy really cheap bikes and hope on average they are ridden for enough hours to cover the cost before they end up broken / lost / stolen.

My only experience with this sort of thing was in Paris and it was very fun being able to ride around Paris, but in the end it was a complete pain.

My travel credit card had 200 euros put on hold, twice (two bikes). Which didn't clear up for about a week. We hired bikes twice, so I had 800 euros in limbo while travelling.

Not sure if this is a fault of the hiring system (not refunding or clearing the block quicker) - or my bank (not recognizing the clearing or block earlier).

Anyway as a tourist this was a huge inconvenience... hopefully we come up with better ways to address this.

I just realised this is not really a helpful comment, but just some personal context to hiring bikes :)

I'm not sure how well this would work out in the US. Any standard parts would be stripped off those things instantly. Have you ever seen what happens to a bike after being locked somewhere for more than a couple days? It disappears piece by piece until nothing but the frame is left.

Unless you have a national identity tracking system and register with every mobile phone, which in China's case, it does. If someone steal the bike, they will be sorted out immediately.

It's the unfortunate thing about the US. Although I don't think it's impossible, having any decent quality bike would definitely get stripped like you said. The only way I can imagine this being implemented is if there are bike lockers that completely enclose the bike. Unfortunately, that would raise the cost of the rentals to probably more than people are willing to pay.

There are plenty of bikeshares in the US -- the bikes are just built to be nearly theft-proof.

The US has a per-capita GDP is close to 5x higher then Chinas. Why would theft be exclusive to the US instead of China?

Many reasons.. but it ultimately comes to one thing, Cops do not give hoot to bike theft, so the rist-reward in bike theft is favorable.

Can you speak to how much the authorities in China care about bike theft?

Cannot comment about China, but again from anectodal personal experience in India, the component of street justice in some places cannot be totally ruled out.

If you are caught by a mob while stealing .. brace for Impact!

So no different from China then?

There is a version of this in the automobile space - Car2Go - in a bunch of US cities. I used this a few times in Miami where they had Smart FourTwo's scattered across the city. As a member, you could walk up, unlock it and drive it anywhere. Once at your destination you'd just park it at any public Miami parking lot. Too bad the service is no longer in Miami - it was pretty awesome.

There is a similar scooter-based startup in SF called Scoot. There are official docking spaces with chargers in a number of garages but you can also leave them in the street within designated zones within quite a large portion of the city - they're marked in blue on the vehicle map [0].

Being able to go point-to-point and not having to think about paying for the time you're at your destination is very convenient.

They added a pilot program with a handful of mini two-person electri "quad" cars as well. Seems to be a partnership with Nissan. I haven't gotten to try out any of those yet, they are not usually available when I've checked.

0: https://scoot.co/locations/

