Expect to see piles and piles of unused bikes littering the streets.
Another poster was worried about theft, when the market is saturated by venture-backed bicycles a greater problem for most people will be lack of theft.
The benefits include less vehicle and transit congestion and all the health that comes with exercise.
I borrowed one of the bikes once. Because all the tracking infrastructure and battery for the electronics were all on the bike (at least I think that's how the tech worked) the bike was quite heavy. At least I think that is the reason it was heavy. Not very fun to ride at all. I'll also confess I wasn't in great shape at the time. I liked the concept though and I really wanted it to work out for them.
I'm a bit skeptical of bike share programs unless they're in high-density areas. The already-existing Bay Area Bikeshare is really expensive unless you're making <60-minute trips between 2 docking stations. I haven't tried any of the bikes but they look much heavier than the average $300 hybrid bike. Being out all the time can't be good for keeping them in top condition.
Hopefully in the long run electric assist is practical to implement on these bikes which should ameliorate their weight.
What are the real rental rates at which these companies make a profit? Because at $0.15 an hour it seems like well below what the cost of running the service might be. (also including the cost of buying and maintaining the bikes)
To what degree does the business model rely on becoming the dominant player?
What is the scale you have to reach to be profitable at $0.15 an hour? How many bikes do you need and how many trips need to be taken?
From what I understand about the habits of people with the nyc bike share program, the movement of bikes needs a lot of human intervention to remain effective, and the bike locations balanced. Are they just hoping that the pure density of bikes in the system helps them overcome this? I would think that manual rebalancing of the system is quite costly. (A driver has to track the bike down via GPS and pick it up, vs. a dock system where the drivers know where to find the bikes)
My travel credit card had 200 euros put on hold, twice (two bikes). Which didn't clear up for about a week. We hired bikes twice, so I had 800 euros in limbo while travelling.
Not sure if this is a fault of the hiring system (not refunding or clearing the block quicker) - or my bank (not recognizing the clearing or block earlier).
Anyway as a tourist this was a huge inconvenience... hopefully we come up with better ways to address this.
I just realised this is not really a helpful comment, but just some personal context to hiring bikes :)
If you are caught by a mob while stealing .. brace for Impact!
Being able to go point-to-point and not having to think about paying for the time you're at your destination is very convenient.
They added a pilot program with a handful of mini two-person electri "quad" cars as well. Seems to be a partnership with Nissan. I haven't gotten to try out any of those yet, they are not usually available when I've checked.
