Show HN: tmuxp – session manager for tmux (git-pull.com)
18 points by git-pull 59 minutes ago





This is the kind of thing I really wish tmux had native support for, so I could use it on any system.

I find most systems don't have tmux installed by default anyway. But with the --user flag to pip, you can easily install tmuxp into your home directory.

agreed, I wonder if the author has tried to add support upstream?

