Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: tmuxp – session manager for tmux
(
git-pull.com
)
18 points
by
git-pull
59 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
hyperhopper
12 minutes ago
This is the kind of thing I really wish tmux had native support for, so I could use it on any system.
reply
michaelmior
8 minutes ago
I find most systems don't have tmux installed by default anyway. But with the --user flag to pip, you can easily install tmuxp into your home directory.
reply
sc30317
7 minutes ago
agreed, I wonder if the author has tried to add support upstream?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply