Chris Sacca, the $4M Negative Balance, the Salinger Group and Twitter (financemagnates.com)
14 points by ca98am79 1 hour ago





Not alot of detail in the article. This profile by Forbes is a bit better IMHO.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2015/03/25/how-ventu...

He arguably had one of the most successful funds ever created. Just have a look to see how many of the names he's invested in you recognize.

https://www.crunchbase.com/person/chris-sacca/investments

He is a hustler's hustler. In both the good and bad sense.

He goes into this alot on this podcast http://tim.blog/2015/05/30/chris-sacca/

