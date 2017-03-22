"VC's never fund anything but social media apps and advertising companies" -- HN.
"Yes of course SpaceX is going to make Musk money" -- HN.
"Funding a supersonic plane is a stupid idea" -- HN.
(And yes, also "$41M funding for color.com is stupid" --HN.)
reply
So the $30Bn sticker for the Dreamliner gets you not only a new wide-body airliner, but a whole new global airliner manufacturing supply chain (you bet they'll use it — or a development thereof — for the next airliner they design, too), and the capacity to punch them out like pick-up trucks.
This $33M funding round is to build a one-third scale flight demonstrator. Not an actual Boom airliner, or a Concorde equivalent, but something like like the HP.115 — a research aircraft with similar flight properties in some parts of the flight regime of the planned final aircraft, for test purposes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Handley_Page_HP.115
(Significant difference: the HP.115 was used to investigate low speed stability and handling of delta wings. The Boom XB-1 is to investigate supersonic low noise flight.)
It also lets them build up their engineering team to the point where they're actually able to get a full grasp of the magnitude of the problems they're facing.
But a real Boom supersonic transport? That's going to cost at a minimum multiple single-digit billions (even if they don't go all-out and budget for a production line and supply chain for 2000 units) to develop.
With that said, if they can pull off a 1/3 scale prototype with current funding as they claim they can, one nice ancillary benefit would be the kick to the ass of the Lockheed Martins of the world, for whom $33mm is a rounding error when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars on next-generation aviation platforms.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a_wuykzfFzE
I know venture investment is risky, but is there any limit on how stupid VC partners can be? Can banks who lended them money, sue them?
Banks don't lend VCs money.
Might want to consider the feasibility of the real economics of jet fuel per passenger/cargo before raising a bunch of money to ignite. And also disappointing investors and losing their confidence when they ask for $5 billion more to continue development and are turned down.
"VC's never fund anything but social media apps and advertising companies" -- HN.
"Yes of course SpaceX is going to make Musk money" -- HN.
"Funding a supersonic plane is a stupid idea" -- HN.
(And yes, also "$41M funding for color.com is stupid" --HN.)
reply