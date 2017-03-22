Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Boom Supersonic raises $33M to build the fastest airplane for passenger flight (techcrunch.com)
20 points by jseliger 10 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





"How could anyone be stupid enough to fund Facebook. They'll never make money" - HN.

"VC's never fund anything but social media apps and advertising companies" -- HN.

"Yes of course SpaceX is going to make Musk money" -- HN.

"Funding a supersonic plane is a stupid idea" -- HN.

(And yes, also "$41M funding for color.com is stupid" --HN.)

I wish companies like this would come out and say what they are: an acqui-hire project. A single brand new passenger jet costs more than $33 million, and that's with decades of development costs being amortized. Development costs for Boeing's new 787, a conventional aircraft, came to over $30 billion. I will be amazed if they actually even get a working prototype aircraft flying with this amount of money.

Note that the 787 development costs included building multiple full-sized prototypes of a wide-body (read: price on the order of $225M per aircraft) and a moving vehicle production line — you can tour the Boeing plant at Everett and see fourteen Dreamliners lined up nose-to-tail at various stages of production, like 200 ton automobiles in a car plant. They also built a global supply chain, with over 50% of the components manufactured outside the USA (for WTO trade rules compliance — a side-effect of Boeing's ongoing trade war with Airbus; Airbus have had to do the same). With over 1200 orders to date (over 500 delivered) the 787 has only been available for 13 years: typical product life of a Boeing/Airbus airliner is 30 years, so they're looking at amortizing that $30Bn over roughly 2500-3000 airframes, and you should consider it as covering most of the manufacturing costs.

So the $30Bn sticker for the Dreamliner gets you not only a new wide-body airliner, but a whole new global airliner manufacturing supply chain (you bet they'll use it — or a development thereof — for the next airliner they design, too), and the capacity to punch them out like pick-up trucks.

This $33M funding round is to build a one-third scale flight demonstrator. Not an actual Boom airliner, or a Concorde equivalent, but something like like the HP.115 — a research aircraft with similar flight properties in some parts of the flight regime of the planned final aircraft, for test purposes:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Handley_Page_HP.115

(Significant difference: the HP.115 was used to investigate low speed stability and handling of delta wings. The Boom XB-1 is to investigate supersonic low noise flight.)

It also lets them build up their engineering team to the point where they're actually able to get a full grasp of the magnitude of the problems they're facing.

But a real Boom supersonic transport? That's going to cost at a minimum multiple single-digit billions (even if they don't go all-out and budget for a production line and supply chain for 2000 units) to develop.

The budget and timeline strike me as wildly unrealistic, and the management quotes sound absurdly sanguine.

With that said, if they can pull off a 1/3 scale prototype with current funding as they claim they can, one nice ancillary benefit would be the kick to the ass of the Lockheed Martins of the world, for whom $33mm is a rounding error when it comes to spending taxpayer dollars on next-generation aviation platforms.

Haven't they seen "why the Concorde failed" on YouTube? Who's putting up $33M for this? Sam say it ain't so.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a_wuykzfFzE

Could be a couple of rich people looking at Musk and experiencing "rocket envy".

There are enough rich people in the world whom have inherited wealth but don't understand the mechanics of its acquisition, amplification and retainment.

I wonder why are the investors pouring money into this. It is so obvious it can't work. Are they simply fooled, like those guys who invested into scientifically impossible power-over-ultrasound startup?

I know venture investment is risky, but is there any limit on how stupid VC partners can be? Can banks who lended them money, sue them?

Can banks who lended them money, sue them?

Banks don't lend VCs money.

There is a fine line between physically impossible and SpaceX'ish impossible. Don't confuse them.

Good frickin' luck. If Concorde couldn't survive even without accidents... it might not be a viable business. Aerion has immense resources, talent and connections and is still slowly chugging along on allegedly building the AS2, an expensive, supersonic business jet.

Might want to consider the feasibility of the real economics of jet fuel per passenger/cargo before raising a bunch of money to ignite. And also disappointing investors and losing their confidence when they ask for $5 billion more to continue development and are turned down.

Concorde ran into (a) the oil price shock of the 1970s (the price of fuel quadrupled overnight around the time manufacturing commenced), and (b) the airport security theatre of the immediate post-9/11 era (a 3 hour LHR-JFK flight is a whole lot less attractive if you add 2 hours of queuing at security checkpoints and another hour at immigration, when you can rent a seat on a bizjet for the same money and bypass both). But what killed Concorde was (c) the airframe hitting the 30 year point; it has been alleged that Airbus demanded outrageous amounts of money to keep updating its type certification for flight after that time. (Caveat: trying to find a citation for this online is ... vexing.)

Cool. Looking forward to the prototype.

How have they or do they plan to overcome the limitations and inefficiencies that happen near and past the speed of sound?

