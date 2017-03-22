It's rather hard to pick a subset of videos which no advertisers consider offensive. Social norms in one country might vary widely from another country or culture.
It looks like Google is getting criticized from both sides here, and there is no middle ground.
I have an anarchist friend who is always posting memes about killing the Queen etc, advertising shows up just fine around that kind of content.
Or does Facebook have a special advertising category for "content in support of ISIS?"
I would imagine they will come to some middle ground. Can advertisers afford to not be on YouTube much less AdWords or DoubleClick properties?
However point is, they are not gone completely. Big advertisers have a much bigger say in business than people would usually think. I won't be surprised that Google might have dedicated agent or group of agents deal with advertisers like AT&T.
So I guess, next Google will prioritize more aggressive censoring tools to please them.
I watched a few (with english translations), and while they are religious in nature, the few I sampled didn't seem anything out of the ordinary for youtube.
They'd sooner delete controversial republican personalities accounts before the confirmed ISIS recruiting accounts
Not that I agree with either, you'd just think the latter would take significantly more precedent
Looks like extremist videos make internet great again.
