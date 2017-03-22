Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
AT&T, other U.S. advertisers quit Google, YouTube over extremist videos
31 points by 13of40 2 hours ago | 20 comments





I suspect the recent blocking of ads on LGBT video creators is part of Googles response to this.

It's rather hard to pick a subset of videos which no advertisers consider offensive. Social norms in one country might vary widely from another country or culture.

It looks like Google is getting criticized from both sides here, and there is no middle ground.

Which means they're getting advertisement wrong. I know, it might sound ridiculous given the huge amount of expertise Google has accumulated over years. However, that kind of ad placement mismatch can be a sign that the current advertisement approach (which originated from 90s) on YouTube is outdated and no longer effective. Such misplacement would never happen in Facebook or LinkedIn groups where advertisers can target audience more precisely.

> Such misplacement would never happen in Facebook

I have an anarchist friend who is always posting memes about killing the Queen etc, advertising shows up just fine around that kind of content.

Or does Facebook have a special advertising category for "content in support of ISIS?"

There are tradeoffs in specificity and privacy. If the gap becomes an existential threat to google they can and likely will adjust.

Well money will talk eventually. Advertisers will win.

> Well money will talk eventually. Advertisers will win.

I would imagine they will come to some middle ground. Can advertisers afford to not be on YouTube much less AdWords or DoubleClick properties?

AdWords is still like 80% of Google's ads revenue though, and it has no problem of mismatch.

However point is, they are not gone completely. Big advertisers have a much bigger say in business than people would usually think. I won't be surprised that Google might have dedicated agent or group of agents deal with advertisers like AT&T.

So I guess, next Google will prioritize more aggressive censoring tools to please them.

The "extremist" videos in question here aren't exactly niche. Some have 30 million views. Thats fairly mainstream.

I watched a few (with english translations), and while they are religious in nature, the few I sampled didn't seem anything out of the ordinary for youtube.

What was the video about?

Don't just guess...

I'd be curious of the ramifications if Google were to retaliate by delisting their sites from the search index or direct to competitor sites.

I'd imagine it would be something serious involving the DOJ.

I think ramifications would be very serious for Google, since they rely on public trust and good will. There is little barrier to switching search engines and many alternatives.

Note that many of the companies say they have withdrawn "non-search" ads. For many advertizers, that could be a tiny fraction of their budget.

If only companies would do the same thing with Twitter

They'd sooner delete controversial republican personalities accounts before the confirmed ISIS recruiting accounts

Not that I agree with either, you'd just think the latter would take significantly more precedent

If 98% of flagged videos are reviewed with 24 hours, it raises the question of why these videos are not getting deleted. Are they not getting flagged? Is google not reviewing them quickly enough? Are they not really as objectionable as the advertisers claim (as londons_explore's comment alludes to)?

Worried about dandruff during your beheading video? Try Johnson & Johnson's "No more tears."

That's great - the less ads the better ;)

Looks like extremist videos make internet great again.

Amazon recently banned the sale of so-called 'holocaust denier' books (on March 8), seems that youtube is about to follow suit.

What do you mean "so-called"?

