Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple has acquired Workflow, an automation tool for iPad and iPhone (techcrunch.com)
122 points by gerosan 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 36 comments | favorite





> Workflow won an Apple Design Award in 2015, with Apple Accessibility engineer Dean Hudson waxed ecstatic about the way that it handled accessibility. “When I first saw the app, I was just like man, this accessibility is cray-cray. This is off the charts!”

Wow.

reply


Call me pessimistic, but how likely is this acquisition by Apple going to result in them integrating it directly into iOS versus completely shutting down in the future?

Perhaps Apple is using the acquisition strategy as a method to shut down an app getting around iOS's "preferred workflow" and UX model. Sort of a strategy taken by Microsoft, Google, and Apple whereby they buy competitors, claim to leave the service running, but ultimately shut them down so it doesn't compete with their main product (see: Sunrise, Acompli, Sparrow, Timely, etc.)

reply


Wikipedia shows us that ~50% of Apple acquisitions result in a product, or an enhancement to an existing product.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mergers_and_acquisitio...

reply


Apple actually has a surprisingly good track record with acquisitions. Off the top of my head:

NeXT -> OS X

LaLa -> iTunes Match

Siri -> Siri

My guess is that Apple saw a useful product that should be a part of the core of iOS.

reply


I think there's some survivor bias in your list. I remember Apple acquired a public transit app (Embark, I think) and I'm not sure the fruits of that were ever known. Apple Maps has public transit features but it's a shadow of what that app provided.

reply


SoundJam -> iTunes

reply


Don't forget TestFlight!

reply


While I think you are being pessimistic, I don't think the pessimism is unwarranted. That being said, I have a feeling that this is, more than likely, an acquisition to bridge the gap between Siri, HomeKit, HealthKit, and all the other built-in iOS functions that are just ripe for "friendly" automation.

reply


This was my first thought as well. Most home automation solutions are very limited and require integration with something like IFTTT to perform anything but the simplest on/off scheduling.

reply


Given that Apple axed the position in charge of Mac automation tech (AppleScript, Automator, System Services, Apple Events, etc) last November, I can't help being pessimistic. Updates to products in the iWork suite repeatedly dumbed down their scripting support, and it's pretty clearly not been a priority for Apple in a long while.

Some background and commentary on Sal Soghoian's website. Until recently he was Apple's Product Manager of Automation Technologies: http://macosxautomation.com/about.html

reply


"I hear you no longer work for Apple; is that true? A. Correct. I joined Apple in January of 1997, almost twenty years ago, because of my profound belief that “the power of the computer should reside in the hands of the one using it.” That credo remains my truth to this day. Recently, I was informed that my position as Product Manager of Automation Technologies was eliminated for business reasons. Consequently, I am no longer employed by Apple Inc. But, I still believe my credo to be as true today as ever."

Wow.

reply


Unless of course they axed it because they knew this was coming and want it to take its place

reply


Workflow can only be better if its integrated in the OS. They've also made the app free and said it's staying in the store. I don't think it will be pulled (if ever) until it's integrated.

reply


I share the pessimism, but there are a couple of glimmers of hope. Firstly, Acompli merely got rebranded, and Sunrise is (purportedly) getting merged into it. More cynically, though, if Apple wanted to shut it down, there are easier ways they aren't above.

Edit: Furthermore, they gave it an Apple Design Award in 2015, so they're clearly alright with its existence.

reply


Microsoft (not Apple) bought Accompli and Sunrise.

reply


Sure, I use them as examples because the parent comment did.

reply


You're pessimistic. But perhaps you are not wrong to be so here.

On the other hand, this functionality would be a brilliant match for Siri, and they've been looking to move in exactly that sort of direction for some while now, as Alexa and Google Assistant have increasingly made Siri's rough edges and limitations show by comparison.

Also worthy of note is that Apple doesn't have a first-party tool in the iOS automation space. So I'm not sure what purpose you suggest it would serve to buy Workflow for the purpose of killing it.

reply


Well it's most a matter of Apple sherlocking features vs. shutting down because they want complete control over the user interaction model. As with most acquisitions, unless the team will continue to work on that app (and based on Sunrise, etc. even if they did), the existing version of Workflow will probably languish and the team's output probably won't surface to actual users for another couple of years.

It's mainly the idea that Apple doesn't want anybody else dictating how iOS should be used.

reply


> Call me pessimistic, but how likely is this acquisition by Apple going to result in them integrating it directly into iOS versus completely shutting down in the future?

I think it's pretty likely. I also think it's likely to return as something more integrated, but of course, the gap between when they shut this down and when the new thing arrives will suck for current users.

reply


Well since Sal Soghoian was let go and the mac automation group shut down[1]. As a mac user this isn't comforting

1 https://9to5mac.com/2016/11/17/mac-user-automation-sal-sogho...

reply


I wonder if it'll result in just Workflow alone being able to access all the good stuff, like how Swift Playgrounds today is the only iOS coding app with the ability to fork().

reply


They have had similar tools in the past (automator, quartz composer) and they habitually have abandoned them despite of their success. Why are they making this move now?

reply


Those tools weren't successful by Apple-sized metrics.

reply


Oddly enough, I had a premonition about this happening a few weeks ago. I was thinking about how powerful iOS can be with simple workflow-like scripting, and how much better it would be for iPad productivity if workflow were a 'native' solution.

This is really really great news!

reply


https://twitter.com/viticci/status/844696444787445761

reply


(For those unaware, Viticci's is the name that sprang into every "power" iOS user's head when they saw this news. He writes often and well about using iOS devices as "computer replacements" and uses Workflow extensively. c.f. https://www.macstories.net/stories/one-year-of-ipad-pro/)

reply


Don't miss his 'tweet storm' with retrospective thoughts and useful links spanning about two years of using Workflow intensively:

https://twitter.com/viticci/status/844704558349733889

reply


This is so exciting! If it's an official Apple app, it will get access to all kinds of powerful things that other apps can't do.

Finally a way to mute my phone when I'm on a certain wifi network, and other things IFTTT only wishes it could do.

reply


"Providing hundreds of actions that interact with the apps and content on your device, Workflow opens up infinite possibilities of what you can do with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch."

Interesting that Apple is looking at meta-tools ordinary users can program to organise their workflow over more applications. [0]

[0] http://my.workflow.is/docs/introduction-to-workflows-and-act...

reply


Bought for the patents

reply


Congrats to the Workflow team!

reply


Congratulations. But there's one critical skill that lot of us here will not have.

Luck.

There's probably a dozen automation tools out there. There are dozen chat and dating apps as well.

Yet all the effort and attention is focused on becoming a lottery ticket.

reply


Cool. Apple does need such a tool in their ecosystem. The problem is that Apple isn't really well regarded in terms of their cloud tools. Will be interesting to see if they nurture it or kill it.

reply


Workflow isn't a cloud tool – it's an automation tool for iOS.

reply


Congrats Workflow team!

reply


My guess is that this app would have been hurt by an upcoming policy or developer change.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: