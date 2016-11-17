Wow.
reply
Perhaps Apple is using the acquisition strategy as a method to shut down an app getting around iOS's "preferred workflow" and UX model. Sort of a strategy taken by Microsoft, Google, and Apple whereby they buy competitors, claim to leave the service running, but ultimately shut them down so it doesn't compete with their main product (see: Sunrise, Acompli, Sparrow, Timely, etc.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_mergers_and_acquisitio...
NeXT -> OS X
LaLa -> iTunes Match
Siri -> Siri
My guess is that Apple saw a useful product that should be a part of the core of iOS.
Some background and commentary on Sal Soghoian's website. Until recently he was Apple's Product Manager of Automation Technologies: http://macosxautomation.com/about.html
Edit: Furthermore, they gave it an Apple Design Award in 2015, so they're clearly alright with its existence.
On the other hand, this functionality would be a brilliant match for Siri, and they've been looking to move in exactly that sort of direction for some while now, as Alexa and Google Assistant have increasingly made Siri's rough edges and limitations show by comparison.
Also worthy of note is that Apple doesn't have a first-party tool in the iOS automation space. So I'm not sure what purpose you suggest it would serve to buy Workflow for the purpose of killing it.
It's mainly the idea that Apple doesn't want anybody else dictating how iOS should be used.
I think it's pretty likely. I also think it's likely to return as something more integrated, but of course, the gap between when they shut this down and when the new thing arrives will suck for current users.
1 https://9to5mac.com/2016/11/17/mac-user-automation-sal-sogho...
This is really really great news!
https://twitter.com/viticci/status/844704558349733889
Finally a way to mute my phone when I'm on a certain wifi network, and other things IFTTT only wishes it could do.
Interesting that Apple is looking at meta-tools ordinary users can program to organise their workflow over more applications. [0]
[0] http://my.workflow.is/docs/introduction-to-workflows-and-act...
Luck.
There's probably a dozen automation tools out there. There are dozen chat and dating apps as well.
Yet all the effort and attention is focused on becoming a lottery ticket.
Wow.
reply