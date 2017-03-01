Hacker News
What happened to sharing work with other developers?
Edmond
16 minutes ago
codr4life
12 minutes ago
You are not alone. There are even older (40 and counting) farts out here fighting the same dragons. And I agree, we need a better forum; one about substance rather than image.
