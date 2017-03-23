Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Under the Spell of James Baldwin (nybooks.com)
I saw 'I am not your Negro' (which the article is largely about) a couple weeks ago; it's fantastic. It's mainly am unpublished Baldwin piece on the deaths of MLK, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers read by Samuel Jackson.

There's a good deal of media and especially cinema criticism in the piece; looking at American culture through The eyes of it's film. The movie incorporates clips of many of the pieces referenced, ones I'm a generation to young to know, which helps bridge the generational gap. It's an excellent technique.

And the subject matter - extrajudicial killings of black men - is still extremely relevant, of course.

I read "The Fire Next Time" in 11th grade, which was pretty much the perfect time to have the rug pulled out from under me.

I am very grateful to the people who did the rug-pulling.

In the past year or so, I've kept re-remembering the lyric "God gave Noah the rainbow-sign...".

