There was a huge retrospective exhibition of Yoko Ono's work at Musee d'Art Contemporain in Lyon, France in 2016. Included were a mixture of interactive/participatory elements (ladders you were meant to climb, a room filled with hammers and nails that you were supposed to contribute to by banging a nail into whatever you wanted) and other obviously not interactive elements (videos, paintings, things protected by glass).
And I remember, in the same room as the ladders you could climb and combat helmets suspended from the ceiling by ropes that were swinging around because people were walking through them, was a sheet of either canvas or paper mounted on the wall, with another piece of either canvas or paper suspended about an inch in front of it by some string, with some holes cut into the front sheet so that you could just see that there was something drawn or written on the hidden layer.
Well, in a room filled with people talking and laughing and climbing ladders and pushing helmets around, I went to peek behind the curtain and lifted up the front layer to take a look at the one behind.
A custodian ran at me and told me to step away. I still don't know if I damaged it or participated in it.
"Sir, we need to ask you to leave"
"See, you do get it!"
It's like someone tossing my code because it looked like the output of /dev/random...
Problem solved :)
I see always people using flash in museums. I assume it's because they don't know how to turn it off.
tl;dr: "Clearly, flashes from 'smartphones' cannot be regarded as a conservation threat in any properly lit gallery."
Of course if you have a digital source, you can always make a new print. This doesn't sit well with the commercial art world which considers most of the value to be in a unique handmade tangible object imbued with creative manna by the genius of the artist, and not in a reproducible image that anyone can copy.
"Yes, flash definitely damages paintings."
Yes, flash definitely damages paintings.
Don't leave canvas paintings out in the sun.
Of course, I wasn't implying otherwise.
That's almost always because of overprotective display and reproduction rights agreements, not physical protection of the works themselves.
Duh. Of course. Why do you think I would think otherwise? It is, however a very usual practice, which is why I find photography in museums unusual enough to ask for a clarification.
Where am I from? I've lived the New York City area for about 20 years. Does that help?
However, I've visited museums in London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Munich, etc. You see it everywhere. Once in the Musée D'Orsay it was so bad, I mentioned it to some workers as I was leaving.
