What Happens If You Break an Artwork? (artsy.net)
What gets me is that in a world where artists often experiment with viewer interactivity, sometimes you just can't tell what in a museum you're supposed to touch and what you're not supposed to touch.

There was a huge retrospective exhibition of Yoko Ono's work at Musee d'Art Contemporain in Lyon, France in 2016. Included were a mixture of interactive/participatory elements (ladders you were meant to climb, a room filled with hammers and nails that you were supposed to contribute to by banging a nail into whatever you wanted) and other obviously not interactive elements (videos, paintings, things protected by glass).

And I remember, in the same room as the ladders you could climb and combat helmets suspended from the ceiling by ropes that were swinging around because people were walking through them, was a sheet of either canvas or paper mounted on the wall, with another piece of either canvas or paper suspended about an inch in front of it by some string, with some holes cut into the front sheet so that you could just see that there was something drawn or written on the hidden layer.

Well, in a room filled with people talking and laughing and climbing ladders and pushing helmets around, I went to peek behind the curtain and lifted up the front layer to take a look at the one behind.

A custodian ran at me and told me to step away. I still don't know if I damaged it or participated in it.

"You might think I'm interacting with pieces that are not supposed to be touched, but I'm actually providing a valuable commentary on how even in the subjective realm of art, ego seeks the power to maintain control and enforce 'approved behavior' upon what are equal expressions of art"

"Sir, we need to ask you to leave"

"See, you do get it!"

You reminded me of this:

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/entertainment/3604278.stm

Geez. I'm trying to be understanding, but if your work was mistaken for garbage...

It's like someone tossing my code because it looked like the output of /dev/random...

I was in Manchester Museum recently, looking at samples of Mars and Moon rocks etc., and in classic British wry humour, there was an all caps sign exhorting us to "PLEASE TOUCH".

Problem solved :)

On a slight tangent, does flash photography damage paintings?

I see always people using flash in museums. I assume it's because they don't know how to turn it off.

Here's an article investigating the subject: http://people.ds.cam.ac.uk/mhe1000/musphoto/flashphoto2.htm

tl;dr: "Clearly, flashes from 'smartphones' cannot be regarded as a conservation threat in any properly lit gallery."

One wonders, though, about the flash units in modern digital mirrorless/SLR's. They can be quite bright, and since the cameras have UV filters on the sensor already (and many people use additional UV filters over the lens) there's a good chance minimizing UV emissions from the flash was not high on their list of priorities.

It is because they don't know how to turn it off, but also it does not damage paintings.

I'm totally theorycrafting, but if sunlight can make things age and fade (ex: books), wouldn't the light from cameras build up to do some amount of damage as well? Or is the wave spectrum of the two substantially different so that this analogy is moot?

Camera flashes don't produce ultraviolet light, which is the damaging stuff.

Most museums don't display watercolor paintings and many types of photographs or display them for short periods of time in very dark rooms. Watercolor paintings suffer greatly from light. (As to whether flash is particularly bad, that is debatable...)

High-end photoprinters use special paper and ink that is tested for its lightfastness. Turns out that traditional processes like C-Type are less lightfast than high quality digital prints. But slightly more obscure processes like Selenium toning are more lightfast still.

Of course if you have a digital source, you can always make a new print. This doesn't sit well with the commercial art world which considers most of the value to be in a unique handmade tangible object imbued with creative manna by the genius of the artist, and not in a reproducible image that anyone can copy.

In another post, you said flash does cause damage.

"Yes, flash definitely damages paintings."

Where are you from? Most museums I visited specifically banned flash photography. In fact, most banned all photography.

Yes, flash definitely damages paintings.

Museums that ban photography do so for copyright reasons. The radiant energy of the camera flash is minuscule compared to the energy of the other photons lighting whatever you're looking at.

Don't leave canvas paintings out in the sun.

> Museums that ban photography do so for copyright reasons.

Of course, I wasn't implying otherwise.

In fact, most banned all photography.

That's almost always because of overprotective display and reproduction rights agreements, not physical protection of the works themselves.

> That's almost always because of overprotective display and reproduction rights agreements

Duh. Of course. Why do you think I would think otherwise? It is, however a very usual practice, which is why I find photography in museums unusual enough to ask for a clarification.

In my experience, allowing photography in museums isn't "unusual." I would have said it's more common than not. When it's not allowed in busy museums, I also wonder if one reason isn't to discourage people blocking foot traffic and otherwise getting in the way because they need their fiftieth selfie portrait of the day.

That seems like an unnecessarily hostile response. Even if you already knew that, other people reading the conversation might not have known it. There's no call to interpret a declarative statement as a personal attack, or implication that your knowledge was in some fashion lacking.

yes, I know they specifically ban flash photography. Hence my question.

Where am I from? I've lived the New York City area for about 20 years. Does that help?

However, I've visited museums in London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Munich, etc. You see it everywhere. Once in the Musée D'Orsay it was so bad, I mentioned it to some workers as I was leaving.

http://m.musee-orsay.fr/en/home.html

