In case anyone is curious about this product category, here are my thoughts on Beyond Meat:
Beyond Meat has a normal burger replacement. Other than the factory-formed shape (easy to fix I'd think), the texture and taste approach the real thing. It probably wouldn't pass a blind test and it's expensive, but if they got the cost down and In-n-out started cooking with it I could see myself preferring it.
They also have a healthier burger (Beast). This one's not trying to be as convincing and isn't going to convert any carnivores. I don't really recommend it unless you must eat something healthy in patty form.
Then there's the Beefy Crumble. This is a ground beef substitute that isn't in patty form. It's on the healthy side and isn't going to fool anyone either, but I use it all the time as it's nice to have another protein in the rotation (all the Beyond stuff uses pea protein). Easy to throw into burritos or pasta.
Looking forward to the future of this space.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size (85g)
Servings Per Container about 85
-------------
Amount Per Serving
Calories 220 Calories from Fat 120
Calories from Saturated Fat 100
-------------
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 13g 20%
Saturated Fat 11g 55%
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Sodium 380mg 16%
Potassium 250mg 7%
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber < 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 19g
-------------
Vitamin A 0% - Vitamin C 25%
Calcium 2% - Iron 10%
Thiamin 1260% - Riboflavin 15%
Niacin 20% - Vitamin B6 10%
Zinc 15% - Vitamin B12 50%
http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/coconut-oil
EDIT: Here's a link to the FDA comment I deleted, but is reference in the comment below:
https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Food/IngredientsPackagingLabel...
My favorite part was the "this is submitted on a certified Virus-free CD".
Original comment:
> Not sure what to make of this doc: https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Food/IngredientsPackagingLabel...
https://www.fda.gov/Food/IngredientsPackagingLabeling/GRAS/N...
EDIT: if somebody asks why i am being so strict...i will stop being strict when we start living sustainable on a global scale. I don't see that happen in my lifetime. Until then being a strict vegetarian has a good impact on the people around me. I don't try to persuade anybody, i will even grill your meat, i am just a vegetarian for myself and the planet.
Anecdotally, eating meat infrequently has resulted in me finding chicken and turkey generally flavorless and gross when I'm in a position where I must eat them. And while the smell of a burger cooking somewhere is still nice, the smell of bacon being cooked in our building has gone from sublime to rank.
When I do eat meat that I find tasty (burger, steak, kebabs) I've slowly come to appreciate that less is best, and more can turn my stomach. A thin patty ala Shake Shack is vastly preferable to an $18, 3-inch tall burger at a hip restaurant.
I haven't yet come around to vegan cheese. But based on other changes I can't rule that out.
>Because we use 0% cows, the Impossible Burger uses a fraction of the Earth’s natural resources. Compared to cows, the Impossible Burger uses 95% less land, 74% less water, and creates 87% less greenhouse gas emissions. And it’s 100% free of hormones, antibiotics, and artificial ingredients.
If these fake burgers are cheaper, have similar macros and calorie density, and are better for the environment, I am super interested.
Their competitor Beyond meat has also the following comparison: http://beyondmeat.com/media/img/home/weigh-in.jpg
(from 85g serving size):
300g / 85g = 3.53
Calories 220 * 3.53 = 777
Fat 13g * 3.53 = 45.9g
Protein 19g * 3.53 = 67.1g
Carbs 6g * 3.53 = 21.2g
Calories 612
Fat 48g
Protein 45g
Carbs 0g
For example, on their own, cells have zero defense against invading bacteria/fungus. And yet they're being grown in high-nutrient media where any bacteria would thrive and possibly outcompete the growing meat cells. So you probably need a very sterile environment, which isn't so easy to do at very large scale.
In contrast, these burgers are made using materials we know how to handle safely and can produce at large scale. These should be quite a bit easier to get to market. As for taste, I think both have challenges, but can't speak as much to that because I haven't had either.
Full disclosure: Pat Brown was on my PhD committee in grad school
"Post and his team are now working on replacing the serum [fetal calf serum] with something that doesn’t rely on animal products, and told the ABC that while they’re making great process, it’ll be at least a couple of decades before they can scale the technique up and make it commercially viable."
If you're using fetal calf serum (FCS), you're definitely not particularly vegetarian, nor are you reducing the need for physical cows. Let's assume you can eventually get rid of that requirement though.
Cost estimates for something that is quote "decades" away isn't quite meaningful. The hard part is scale, and it sounds like they're quite aware of that problem.
Finally, $11 per burger is still insanely expensive. I can get a burger, with bun, cooked and handed to me on a platter for $1 at McDonald's. It's an enormous challenge to get lab grown meat down to an industrially relevant cost.
I'd still bet on Impossible Foods's approach.
Also, ground beef is fairly cheap, bacon is $6 per pound and Filet Mignon is 23$/lb.
Yeah, the price ($80/kg) is apparently quoted down to a quarter-poind burger portion of bulk "meat"; it's about $44/lb, which is around 11× the average retail price of ground beef (about $4/lb.) [0]
> I can get a burger, with bun, cooked and handed to me on a platter for $1 at McDonald's.
To be fair, the "hamburger" on the McDonald's menu is a 1/10 lb. (precooked weight) patty, which is much smaller than what is priced out.
[0] https://www.bls.gov/regions/mid-atlantic/data/AverageRetailF...
That's the beauty of capitalism. "We" don't have to do anything, if it's cheaper people will buy it and the replacement will happen automatically.
Of course, non-democratic (either in theory or practice) socialism (or non-socialist central planning) have unequal weighting that has the same kind of issues as wealth-weighting.
Replacing meat for carbs is not a great idea.
Edit: I was wrong. 200cal only have 6g of carbs which is pretty good IMO.
You could get vegetable fats from avocados, olive oil, etc. Fats are essential to life.
> and you aren't obsessed with your BMI?
It's a myth that eating fats will increase your BMI. It's eating too many calories that causes that.
> In an announcement today, the Bay Area company said it was close to finishing a large-scale production facility in Oakland, California that can produce as much as 1 million lb (454,000 kg) of meatless meat a month.
1. Facility not done.
2. Facility not tested.
3. Capacity not demonstrated.
4. Regulatory approval -- pending?
This headline needs editing.
Point 4 - what regulation? Apart from the regular food production inspections, which are well known, what issue could there be?
Headline seems appropriate.
Their product is already on the market, so I don't see how there would be any more red tape other than certifying the new facilities.
