Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Looking for an interactive grep tool
1 point by nbrempel 3 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm looking for a command line tool that I can pipe content into (like server logs) and search and filter it interactively. Something like grep but interactive and real-time.

Can anyone recommend a tool like this?

Thanks!






Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: