Ask HN: Looking for an interactive grep tool
1 point
by
nbrempel
3 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
I'm looking for a command line tool that I can pipe content into (like server logs) and search and filter it interactively. Something like grep but interactive and real-time.
Can anyone recommend a tool like this?
Thanks!
