|Ask HN: Love programming but hate my job at AmaGooFaceSoft, advice?
5 points by frustratedw2 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Six months ago I landed a job as a software engineer at a top-tier tech company known as a dream employer. However, I feel very unmotivated and unproductive at work, and can't wait for 5:00 to roll around so I can go home and work on my own side projects.
Before starting here I was working on bootstrapping my own company, which I absolutely loved even though it made almost no money. I'd work 12-16 hour days and enjoyed every minute of it, even the taxes and paperwork. I loved the feeling of controlling my own destiny and the tight feedback loop between my effort and business outcomes, which is totally missing now.
I'm planning sticking around at least another 6 months to vest my stock options and avoid a black mark on my resume. I have two questions for people who may have felt this way before:
1) How can I find ways to enjoy my current work more and provide more value for my current employer? I don't want to feel like I'm defrauding them.
2) When choosing my next job, what job/career alternatives should I consider, assuming I don't have the resources to try to build another bootstrapped startup right now? I'm ok taking some risk if necessary but not "you might work for two years and end up with nothing" level of risk.
What's your side project? (Can you describe it in general terms without specifically identifying it?) How well might it align with an existing company? Can you think of a company that would pay you to work on it, either full-time or as a major component of your job? Have an off-the-record conversation with people associated with that project who work elsewhere; see if someone might hire you. (Consider both the "doing it as a paid project" angle and the "Open Source it and get a paycheck to work on it" angle.)
If your side project is something people want, getting a medium or large company to pay you to work on it seems entirely plausible.
