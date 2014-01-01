Here's little bit of a background story:
We (a team of seven) started Snapzu, a voting/community platform similar to Reddit (and HN), a few years back in 2014. Since then, although we accrued nearly 30,000 members, we have not been profitable (losing approx $600-$1200 per month) as we've been focusing on growth (yes, cliche, we know!), and staying away from ads to keep the user experience as best as possible.
As you can imagine based on the nature of our Reddit-like voting platform, during this time, we've had numerous bloggers join and attempt to run a community/tribe (similar to a subreddit) and/or promote their blog posts, but at the time we simply did not have the right tools to provide them with that could essentially tie our technology in with their blogs. We immediately recognized that for most bloggers the struggle to get noticed is very real (just as it was for us) and our existing community software could be modified to work with blogs to help them get noticed, get more content/engagement, and open up new revenue sharing opportunities, as explained on our page at http://www.blogenhancement.com.
This "Aha!" moment called for a pivot of sorts, where we decided to shift focus on a pain point for a specific market, which in our case was bloggers, and then charge them for premium features of our software. Of all the people out there, we've found that bloggers are among the most (if not the most) qualified to run online communities, because not only do they already show passion and/or have expertise in a specific topic or niche, they also have the dedication it takes, having already taken the necessary steps to set up and establish their blog.
Because the concept of blogging is two sided, most blogs suffer from what we've come to call the "chicken and egg" problem, referring to the age old question of what came first. New blogs are most susceptible because it's hard to get people to visit and stick around if there is little to no content. As a direct result, it's hard to stay motivated and provide new content if there is little to no audience. This becomes a vicious cycle that is extremely frustrating and time consuming to crack and is the single most common reason for why most bloggers burn out. Our blogging tools are specifically designed to attack the issues internally and from both sides of the problem. It's truly the perfect combination and ideal situation where we can leverage our individual strengths and help each other mutually.
Although we just launched, here's a couple of things I recommend doing DURING DEVELOPMENT of any product/service:
Pre-launch landing page:
Just because you are busy working on something does not mean you should leave the marketing part for after launch. Too many entrepreneurs do this and are shell-shocked when they realize that the "Field of Dreams" concept is a a myth and people don't just randomly show up out of nowhere. "Build it and they will come" is a complete bullshit quote so don't fall for it (unless you are a celebrity.) Set aside AT LEAST 30% of your time to help spread the word, as trust me, NO ONE will do this for you. We used Kickofflabs to throw up a basic pre-launch page that explained the upcoming product and its benefits and started collecting emails of interested bloggers. We gradually kept adding new things (many based on feedback), such as an explainer video, manifesto, clear benefits, additional info, etc. This eventually allowed us to collect several hundred emails which we will be contacting very soon. Overall, we spent exactly $0 on marketing because obviously it's a waste of money to pay for traffic if the product/service is not yet ready to be sold, but that may obviously change soon now that we're post-launch.
Ongoing Feedback:
Over the past 6 or so months I personally reached out to approximately 300-400 bloggers (via Reddit, Linkedin, Twitter, etc) and got feedback on the pre-launch page and the info provided on it. Gathering this feedback was very time consuming but extremely important as it allowed us to continuously keep improving our landing page, and get some new ideas from real potential customers. We specifically asked for hard brutal truth of what they think without any sugar coating. I also stayed away from friends or family for feedback as they are obviously biased. Overall I got a mixed bag of responses, many saying they loved it, and others saying it was confusing, "not for them", or that they didn't understand it. It was nerve wrecking at first but after the first few dozen, it got easier and easier. I've come to realize that no product/service is for everyone and that's life. I also made some new friends!
Finally, here's a live example of our own blog with our own tools (widget on the right): http://www.blogenhancement.com/blog/
Thanks for reading! If you have a question, comment, suggestion, etc, let me know and I will get back to ya!
