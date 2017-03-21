Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trump won’t allow you to use iPads or laptops on certain airlines. Here’s why (washingtonpost.com)
> It may not be about security. Three of the airlines that have been targeted for these measures — Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways — have long been accused by their U.S. competitors of receiving massive effective subsidies from their governments.

I suspected this as soon the announcement was made. If you're going to do this (and I don't agree with banning electronic devices), enforce it for all the airlines coming to the US. It's not like the terrorists only board flights from the middle east, they can do it from anywhere. Interestingly, you can put your devices in the check-in bags, which also doesn't make sense to me from a security perspective.

The US (and European) airlines have been fighting the gulf carriers for a long time on the issue of subsidies, while themselves providing clearly inferior services.

