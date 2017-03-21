I suspected this as soon the announcement was made. If you're going to do this (and I don't agree with banning electronic devices), enforce it for all the airlines coming to the US. It's not like the terrorists only board flights from the middle east, they can do it from anywhere. Interestingly, you can put your devices in the check-in bags, which also doesn't make sense to me from a security perspective.
The US (and European) airlines have been fighting the gulf carriers for a long time on the issue of subsidies, while themselves providing clearly inferior services.
