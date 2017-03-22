Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Golden powers are nearly integers (johndcook.com)
31 points by adamnemecek 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Specifically, they're nearly Lucas numbers. For those unfamiliar, the Lucas numbers are defined by the recursion L_0 = 2, L_1 = 1, and L_n = L_{n-1} + L_n. (I.e., the Fibonacci recursion, but with different starting values.) They can also be given explicitly by L_n = phi^n + (-1/phi)^n. Since (-1/phi)^n goes rapidly to zero, phi^n will be very close to L_n. More specifically, for n>=2, (1/phi)^n < 1/2, so L_n will be the nearest integer to phi^n.

The Fibonacci numbers, meanwhile, can be given by the formula F_n = (phi^n - (-1/phi)^n) / sqrt(5). So a similar thing holds for them.

More generally, phi is a Pisot number: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pisot%E2%80%93Vijayaraghavan_n... Any Pisot number will have its powers approach integers at an exponential rate. (In that, the distance to the nearest integer decreases exponentially.)

reply


I've always enjoyed that formula for the Fibonacci numbers, primarily because it's so unintuitive that the right hand side would actually even be an integer. It's a fun exercise to prove that (without resorting to the fact that the Fibonacci numbers are obviously integers). Hint: start with -1/phi = 1-phi and use phi=(sqrt(5)+1)/2.

reply


Another way to get at this:

  φ^1 = φ
  φ^2 = φ + 1 [this is the definition of φ]
  φ^3 = φ(φ + 1) = 2φ + 1
  φ^4 = φ(2φ + 1) = 3φ + 2
  φ^5 = φ(3φ + 2) = 5φ + 3
  φ^6 = φ(5φ + 3) = 8φ + 5
  ...
  φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1)
Note that F(n+1)/F(n) → φ as n → ∞. Or flipped around, F(n)φ → F(n+1).

So φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1) → F(n+1) + F(n-1) = L(n) as n → ∞. This gets close to being an integer because F(n+1) and F(n-1) are both integers.

reply


I don't have any advanced math experience, but this is one of the coolest things I've read in a long time - kudos to the author for explaining a couple interesting things about a complex topic in a simple way.

reply


But he didn't explain why it happens at all?

reply


Some more discussion of the same article on Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/math/comments/60uua3/powers_of_the_...

reply


At least he clearly explained the problem (or really phenomenon), so anyone can understand it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: