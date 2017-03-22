Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Golden powers are nearly integers (johndcook.com)
Specifically, they're nearly Lucas numbers. For those unfamiliar, the Lucas numbers are defined by the recursion L_0 = 2, L_1 = 1, and L_n = L_{n-1} + L_n. (I.e., the Fibonacci recursion, but with different starting values.) They can also be given explicitly by L_n = phi^n + (-1/phi)^n. Since (-1/phi)^n goes rapidly to zero, phi^n will be very close to L_n. More specifically, for n>=2, (1/phi)^n < 1/2, so L_n will be the nearest integer to phi^n.

The Fibonacci numbers, meanwhile, can be given by the formula F_n = (phi^n - (-1/phi)^n) / sqrt(5). So a similar thing holds for them.

More generally, phi is a Pisot number: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pisot%E2%80%93Vijayaraghavan_n... Any Pisot number will have its powers approach integers at an exponential rate. (In that, the distance to the nearest integer decreases exponentially.)

Another way to get at this:

  φ^1 = φ
  φ^2 = φ + 1 [this is the definition of φ]
  φ^3 = φ(φ + 1) = 2φ + 1
  φ^4 = φ(2φ + 1) = 3φ + 2
  φ^5 = φ(3φ + 2) = 5φ + 3
  φ^6 = φ(5φ + 3) = 8φ + 5
  ...
  φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1)
Note that F(n+1)/F(n) → φ as n → ∞. Or flipped around, F(n)φ → F(n+1).

So φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1) → F(n+1) + F(n-1) = L(n) as n → ∞. This gets close to being an integer because F(n+1) and F(n-1) are both integers.

I don't have any advanced math experience, but this is one of the coolest things I've read in a long time - kudos to the author for explaining a couple interesting things about a complex topic in a simple way.

But he didn't explain why it happens at all?

Some more discussion of the same article on Reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/math/comments/60uua3/powers_of_the_...

