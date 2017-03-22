The Fibonacci numbers, meanwhile, can be given by the formula F_n = (phi^n - (-1/phi)^n) / sqrt(5). So a similar thing holds for them.
More generally, phi is a Pisot number: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pisot%E2%80%93Vijayaraghavan_n... Any Pisot number will have its powers approach integers at an exponential rate. (In that, the distance to the nearest integer decreases exponentially.)
reply
φ^1 = φ
φ^2 = φ + 1 [this is the definition of φ]
φ^3 = φ(φ + 1) = 2φ + 1
φ^4 = φ(2φ + 1) = 3φ + 2
φ^5 = φ(3φ + 2) = 5φ + 3
φ^6 = φ(5φ + 3) = 8φ + 5
...
φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1)
So φ^n = F(n)φ + F(n-1) → F(n+1) + F(n-1) = L(n) as n → ∞. This gets close to being an integer because F(n+1) and F(n-1) are both integers.
https://www.reddit.com/r/math/comments/60uua3/powers_of_the_...
The Fibonacci numbers, meanwhile, can be given by the formula F_n = (phi^n - (-1/phi)^n) / sqrt(5). So a similar thing holds for them.
More generally, phi is a Pisot number: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pisot%E2%80%93Vijayaraghavan_n... Any Pisot number will have its powers approach integers at an exponential rate. (In that, the distance to the nearest integer decreases exponentially.)
reply