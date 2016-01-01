reply
For instance, I went through the I/O section, and most of the rules seem quite intuitive even to a novice C++ programmer like myself.
It's easy to forget that alignment is important on some architectures (other than for performance reasons), so be careful when using placement new:
https://www.securecoding.cert.org/confluence/display/cpluspl...
This may seem obvious, but even the C++ committee got this one wrong when they created auto_ptr (which has since been removed from the standard):
https://www.securecoding.cert.org/confluence/display/cpluspl...
This one is totally obvious but has a stunning number of ways you can fail to adhere to it, some of which look reasonable at first blush:
https://www.securecoding.cert.org/confluence/display/cpluspl...
Kudos to the SEI.
