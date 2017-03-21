Hacker News
DNS lookups can reveal every web page you visit, says German boffin
3 points
by
LinuxBender
18 minutes ago
LinuxBender
16 minutes ago
My solution is a linux router between my home network and the cable modem that intercepts ntp/dns requests and sends them on over several VPN paths to different VM's around the country, each using multiple resolvers that are not google or opendns. It isn't perfect, but my ISP has never seen a single DNS packet from me.
