Ask HN: Where is the dev scene is in Denmark?

I just moved to Denmark from Victoria, Canada, and I will be here for one year on a working holiday visa. I have a remote internship with Automattic for the next four months, and I'd like to take this opportunity to seek out some other Danish coders and developers, and find my tribe here. Can anyone recommend some good forums/mailing lists/facebook groups/meetups? I'm in Sønderborg, not really close to Copenhagen at all, but I have a car to borrow and time to travel a bit. Thanks! Shannon