Am I missing something? Is this a case where an open standard is a bad thing?
Second, this is worse in the sense that Netflix, Google, and Microsoft - creators of EME - have gotten the W3C to support DRM. That's not just a symbolic blow.
Is a programming language a good analogy? The C++ spec says what a switch-statement should do, but nothing about how it must be implemented, right?
> New browsers face a new barrier to entry
It's not really a new barrier to entry though, is it? If I wrote a browser last year, were my chances of getting Netflix to support it better then than they are now?
What about if I wrote a new DRM scheme? With a standard interface, are the barriers to entry for me now lower?
Yes. The bit where this is an "open standard" to implement completely closed, non-standard plugins, which cannot be implemented by reading the spec.
With this "open standard" any browser or OS not blessed by Hollywood can't have a full web experience.
And I take great issues with that.
I suppose that viewpoint admits that obstinance on the part of Firefox was not going to get Netflix to offer their service without DRM.
DRM should have stayed second-class, leaving the way open for competitors to offer a first-class web experience as long as they left DRM behind.
Competitors already exist in this area. Here is GoG's listening of DRM-free movies:
https://www.gog.com/movies?sort=bestselling&page=1
It is very rare that I find something I want to watch here, where as the content I generally want to watch, sadly, exists behind a DRM-wall.
Services/competitors are a dime a dozen, but the issue is driving users to your service, and I don't believe users will run to watch content they don't want to watch just because it is DRM free. I also don't feel like we will force content creators to go DRM free since, as we're seeing, everyone is releasing their own streaming service, which would include DRM.
They knew the adoption rates for out-of-browser proprietary content viewers were awful. That is why they dedicated resources to usurp the open web.
If Mozilla had fought back, we might have progressed towards the death of the obsolete content model big media wants to keep in place and prevent change in the market. It would have at least been a step in the right direction - instead, the promise of the open Internet was sabotaged, and big media gets to be more "convenient" at its sacrifice.
So instead they lobbied for it to be built in, the day will come when view source won't work anymore because everything fed down will protected by DRM and we moved another step closer to turning the web into a gigantic walled garden for whoever the incumbents are at that point in time.
(Ok, I guess on Linux it's a blob from a Google-owned company.)
Yes, in ideal world there will be DRM-free streaming - but unfortunately that's unrealistic.
Why? That puts the cost of DRM on everyone except the ones who want to freeload on our open tech to take our freedom away.
And that's ass backwards.
You want non-free and closed? Cool deal. Go build it yourself.
This argument implicitly assumes that the big cost of DRM is actually implementing the DRM. Everyone knows that isn't true. The social cost of DRM is the effect on the users' freedom, and if the users are using entirely proprietary applets they're probably less free than if they depend on a single proprietary library.
Why is it unrealistic? Hollywood just needs to be pushed harder. It worked for music no?
Online video services get DRM added to browser in order to "protect content".
Mozilla did not seem to care that much actually. And as long as torrents exist I do not think that there is any reason to support it.
https://hacks.mozilla.org/2014/05/reconciling-mozillas-missi...
The laws must be ordered in a way that allows streaming video to be sold to users of open-source software. It's not like the current scheme is entirely resistant to pirates anyway. It's very much like the Drug War in that externalities affecting individuals who have done nothing wrong begin to exceed the damage caused by the "crime".
By the way, here's the list of titles which weren't pirated thanks to DRM: .
But yes, until they also build in the technology they have in PlayStations (Cinavia) to video cameras, that is the most obvious leak.
But if you want to capture the pixels before they are converted into light, HDCP may prevent you from doing so [1].
[1]. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HDCP
The HDFury devices work great: https://www.hdfury.com/tag/hdcp-stripper/
This—on the other hand—provides a replacement for use cases which used poorly-supported, insecure, and battery-hungry proprietary plugins. I run Safari with no extensions and having this for Netflix and Amazon is fantastic. I trust Apple to patch security vulnerabilities and the browser is auto-updated along with the rest of my system. Not having to worry about Flash zero-days is more important to me than some purity argument about what the W3C should be doing.
If you seriously think VoD services were going to operate using standards without DRM in place I'm not sure you'll find many productive conversations on this topic. The web has been dead for some time and Netflix had very little to do with that.
Movies aren't important. Netflix isn't important. The open web, the ideology (or as you put it pejoratively, "purity") behind it, is important.
The amount of heat this change has generated is disproportionate to its actual role as a threat to the open web
From the beginning or near the beginning it was possible and not uncommon to put things on the web with restricted access. The HTTP protocol itself supports a couple of login mechanisms which were intended to be used to restrict access to content, and these have been there since at least as early as 1996.
I understand that you don't want to run code Netflix approves of and that you're not permitted to read in its original source form. And that's fine, a good reason not to subscribe to Netflix. But how is that any more an offense to "the open web" than a subscription-only website?
I know you are completely right. But I'm still not happy about it and I will still complain about it.
The technical ineffectiveness of DRM isn't something that needs to be explained on HN, this is absolutely about business people and lawyers getting too much power without having the necessary technical understanding.
While I'm waiting for the solution on that, I'll continue watching torrented shows that are obviously Netflix screencaps.
Because Netflix is freeloading on our open technology to deliver closed content, and putting the cost to support their DRM on us. It's not right. It's not fair.
They are fragmenting the web by making "web sites" which are browser and OS-specific.
If they want to make closed, OS-dependent stuff anyway, they should have to pay the cost, not us. They should just make a native app. Like they already do for at least 10 other platforms.
Basically keep your closed and non-free poison out of my browser and open web-standards. That's a no-DRM zone.
I'll use your app though, if you just go make it.
Besides, they said that the Apple Music Store couldn't survive without DRM. And then one day they removed it and nobody even noticed. Now nobody uses DRM when they sell music. Even Spotify don't bother encrypting cached mp3s on your hard drive.
If Netflix switched to unencrypted streams tomorrow, it would have no effect. There is no content that is exclusive to Netflix. As soon as Netflix makes something available, it is immediately ripped losslessly and put on The Pirate Bay.
Uh, why not? All Netflix series are already getting pirated even with DRM.
And even if you take netflix original content out of the picture, that applies. their "viable business" is "stream other people's content" and "other people" have to agree to that, and won't without DRM.
Where can you buy it DRM-free?
"This is a requirement for any premium subscription video service" -- this is blatantly false, unless you redefine premium to mean "requires DRM", in which case it's circular.
Also note the use of "protect" as if it was a positive or good thing.
1: http://techblog.netflix.com/2013/04/html5-video-at-netflix.h...
"We didn't bother protecting our content, and yes, sales are down 25% year over year, but..."
Fired.
Are you suggesting that there are many shows on Netflix that someone wants to pirate, but the DRM is preventing them?
If one day the industry recognizes that DRM is useless and it's no longer demanded by content holders, then as CEO of Netflix you can abandon it.
Steve Jobs told the music industry to suck it up and deal, and they did. He was unable to convince the movie/TV industry to do the same.
See https://www.gog.com/forum/general/introducing_gogcom_drmfree...
It was obviously never going to be my contention that there were no DRM-free video content producers. Just the major ones.
And I meant major ones. They admit that DRM isn't needed. See the report in the link above. Their usage of DRM isn't caused by business enabling requirements, but has completely crooked unrelated reasons.
Uber wouldn't be a viable business model if it didn't exploit drivers and dodge laws that apply to taxis.
Airbnb wouldn't be a viable business model if it didn't sidestep hotel laws.
If your business depends on having unjust power over your customers then you ought to go out of business.
Also, many people seem to have a real hard-on for the same legal system that outlaws marijuana and created the DMCA.
The conventional way to do so would require recipients to download an encrypted video file, then run a separate program to decrypt the file. Then they could play the file. Then they have to remember to delete the decrypted file if it is something sensitive that should not be lying about unencrypted on their system.
It should be possible to design a system that plugs into EME that greatly simplifies this.
I really have trouble accepting the fragmentation in the web world. This includes less extreme cases like mobile/desktop versions of browsers without user ability to toggle between the two.
Stuff on the web should just work on all browsers. How did we get to this point, seriously?
This isn't any different from the compatibility issues across desktop operating systems. You wouldn't expect a mac desktop app binary to "just work" when double-clicked on a Windows OS.
I know, the web supposedly has a standard that should make this argument null, but the fact is browsers are basically being used as though they're little mini-operating systems by both consumers and developers. This kind of fragmentation has historically been just something that happens as each "operating environment"'s maintainers implement their own flavor of whatever, standards be damned.
And even with a completely coherent, well-formed standard, browsers will have (sometimes subtly) different behaviors between operating system implementations that will make 100% standards compliance forever be relegated to "nice to have" status.
It actually is a completely different issue. The web is a standard, browsers implement that standard. It isn't perfect but its not the same intention as different OS architecture.
I guess it's a political issue and not a technical one, and I doubt Netflix care all that much (I believe the content creators are the ones who insisted on DRM for Netflix to stream). Then again, now that Netflix is creating a lot of their own content, they might be evil on that front, too (as they're evil on net neutrality now that they are in a position of strength).
The actual web standard is open. Netflix was one of the key players in making this an open extensible standard instead of it being an extension or plugin for browsers.
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B004F9LVXC
That's the reality for the paying customer – for a “pirate”, most of the movies in HD quality are a quick web search away, without needing to install any programs.
You may also need to tweak your Netflix settings, since the default quality level is "Auto," rather than "High."
It may be surprising, but many people don't much notice the difference.
(Right now, for the movie “Collateral”, the highest bitrate offered is 870 kbps when watching in a browser. I'm almost certain it is way above that on more restricted devices, as that has been the case with other titles in the past.)
Netflix, however, at times doesn't come even close to that, with the video bitrate often hovering just above 1000 kbps in browsers.
And I'm not happy to see web-sites and services "available" for a specific OS nor browser. That's like going back to the 90s. Not cool.
The only recent change here is that the user agents for Firefox on Linux are finally allowed.
[0] https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2015/05/12/update-on-digital-r...
on the downside, as everybody else has pointed out, we now have DRM encroaching onto an open standard.
I guess I'll take it as I go.
