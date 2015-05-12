Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Starting today, users of Firefox can also enjoy Netflix on Linux (netflix.com)
204 points by nullspace 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 115 comments | favorite





Translation: Netflix successfully lobied DRM into what is supposed to be the OPEN web standard, to the point where even Firefox couldn't afford not to support it. Dark days for the free exchange of information enabled by the web.

reply


I thought that the only change was that the DRM mechanism was turned into an open standard. How is this worse than before? As someone that occasionally uses Linux, I think it's great that Netflix works there now. Previously, the audience on Linux wasn't worth the development effort for Netflix.

Am I missing something? Is this a case where an open standard is a bad thing?

reply


First, the DRM is still not standard. Only the interface to it is. Every browser must still deal directly with the DRM provider and hope to reach an agreement with them, both technically and financially. As a result, only certain platforms are supported. New browsers face a new barrier to entry, in particular - the exact opposite of how the Web is support to work.

Second, this is worse in the sense that Netflix, Google, and Microsoft - creators of EME - have gotten the W3C to support DRM. That's not just a symbolic blow.

reply


> First, the DRM is still not standard. Only the interface to it is.

Is a programming language a good analogy? The C++ spec says what a switch-statement should do, but nothing about how it must be implemented, right?

> New browsers face a new barrier to entry

It's not really a new barrier to entry though, is it? If I wrote a browser last year, were my chances of getting Netflix to support it better then than they are now?

What about if I wrote a new DRM scheme? With a standard interface, are the barriers to entry for me now lower?

reply


If you don't like DRM, then don't use Netflix? I'd rather have the OPTION of using it, than be at the mercy of rms' stonewalling.

reply


> Am I missing something? Is this a case where an open standard

Yes. The bit where this is an "open standard" to implement completely closed, non-standard plugins, which cannot be implemented by reading the spec.

With this "open standard" any browser or OS not blessed by Hollywood can't have a full web experience.

And I take great issues with that.

reply


Another way to look at it is that Netflix isn't part of the web.

I suppose that viewpoint admits that obstinance on the part of Firefox was not going to get Netflix to offer their service without DRM.

reply


Could we "fork the web" or something?. Someone could create a parallel stack of web standards that is fully free/open. For the most part it would be the same as the conventional web standard, but open source browser developers would have something to base their developments on, something like the "OpenWeb Stack". Sorry for my bad english.

reply


Could you? Absolutely. Would it be used widely? Unlikely.


Yes, the world was better when Flash and Silverlight were the media of choice for delivering video.

reply


It was indeed, since people had started recognizing the problems with Flash and Silverlight, and they'd have been much easier to kill off.

DRM should have stayed second-class, leaving the way open for competitors to offer a first-class web experience as long as they left DRM behind.

reply


> leaving the way open for competitors to offer a first-class web experience as long as they left DRM behind.

Competitors already exist in this area. Here is GoG's listening of DRM-free movies: https://www.gog.com/movies?sort=bestselling&page=1

It is very rare that I find something I want to watch here, where as the content I generally want to watch, sadly, exists behind a DRM-wall.

Services/competitors are a dime a dozen, but the issue is driving users to your service, and I don't believe users will run to watch content they don't want to watch just because it is DRM free. I also don't feel like we will force content creators to go DRM free since, as we're seeing, everyone is releasing their own streaming service, which would include DRM.

reply


It would be better if the platforms that wanted DRM just made their own damn desktop apps, just like they make their own iOS apps, Android apps, Roku apps, smart tv apps, etc. There's no reason for them to be embedded in a browser.

reply


Why would you prefer letting streaming companies have full code execution on you desktop instead of having browsers mediate?

reply


I wouldn't, and they knew that.

They knew the adoption rates for out-of-browser proprietary content viewers were awful. That is why they dedicated resources to usurp the open web.

If Mozilla had fought back, we might have progressed towards the death of the obsolete content model big media wants to keep in place and prevent change in the market. It would have at least been a step in the right direction - instead, the promise of the open Internet was sabotaged, and big media gets to be more "convenient" at its sacrifice.

reply


Or more realistically, if Mozilla had fought back, more people would simply have stopped using Firefox.

mtgx 1 hour ago [dupe]

The irony is that Netflix does have a desktop application as well.

reply


Not for Linux and I know first had that the Windows Store one is complete garbage because I really wanted it to work. The Hulu one is just as bad.

reply


This is mostly a side effect of their development efforts for Xbox and Windows 10 Mobile.

reply


That wasn't his central point I don't think, also Flash and Silverlight where largely beaten by the Open Web because they never got the adoption sufficient to rival it.

So instead they lobbied for it to be built in, the day will come when view source won't work anymore because everything fed down will protected by DRM and we moved another step closer to turning the web into a gigantic walled garden for whoever the incumbents are at that point in time.

reply


Flash's peak marketshare was over 99%. They had the adoption.

reply


How is that even an argument? That's a false dilemma. The choice isn't limited to binary blob Flash/Silverlight vs binary blob DRM plugin.

reply


Nevermind that the binary blobs come from pretty much the same place: https://wiki.mozilla.org/Media/EME#Platform_Support

(Ok, I guess on Linux it's a blob from a Google-owned company.)

reply


The previous DRM plug-in (Silverlight) was made by Microsoft. The new one (Widevine CDM) is made by Google.

reply


Dark days, indeed. Sacrificing the open web so some can watch movies.

reply


I wonder how long it will be for newsprint media companies to use this to "secure" their websites so that Adblockers cannot process the 'encrypted but you can't see' data?

reply


To a huge chunk of users video IS the web. If Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube didn't work (assume YT adopts DRM) the browser would basically be DOA for a HUGE chunk of people.

reply


When the choice is between proprietary apps or DRM for multimedia content inside open web environment, I'd rather have the latter.

Yes, in ideal world there will be DRM-free streaming - but unfortunately that's unrealistic.

reply


> When the choice is between proprietary apps or DRM for multimedia content inside open web environment

Why? That puts the cost of DRM on everyone except the ones who want to freeload on our open tech to take our freedom away.

And that's ass backwards.

You want non-free and closed? Cool deal. Go build it yourself.

reply


You want free and open? Go build that yourself. People do build Firefox and chrome without this, go download them and enjoy yourself.

reply


>That puts the cost of DRM on everyone except the ones who want to freeload on our open tech to take our freedom away.

This argument implicitly assumes that the big cost of DRM is actually implementing the DRM. Everyone knows that isn't true. The social cost of DRM is the effect on the users' freedom, and if the users are using entirely proprietary applets they're probably less free than if they depend on a single proprietary library.

reply


Free as in freedom means companies are free to add things like DRM if the want and consumers are free to choose services that don't go down that path.

reply


> but unfortunately that's unrealistic.

Why is it unrealistic? Hollywood just needs to be pushed harder. It worked for music no?

reply


This is so true that the title should be changed. I propose:

Online video services get DRM added to browser in order to "protect content".

reply


>to the point where even Firefox couldn't afford not to support it

Mozilla did not seem to care that much actually. And as long as torrents exist I do not think that there is any reason to support it.

reply


It was either support EME or become the browser where you can't see any video.

https://hacks.mozilla.org/2014/05/reconciling-mozillas-missi...

reply


It's true but it doesn't make sense IMO for the buck to stop at Netflix. If Netflix could have talked content providers into allowing them to use an open-source "DRM" that worked for ordinary users but which could probably be circumvented by someone with programming skills, this wouldn't happen. The problem is that legally Netflix could be on the hook for any copyright infringement that may have been facilitated by their service. Crucially, the definition of "facilitated" can include not taking enough precautions to prevent it, and apparently using an open-source script that imperfectly prevents copying is still enough to expose Netflix to liability.

The laws must be ordered in a way that allows streaming video to be sold to users of open-source software. It's not like the current scheme is entirely resistant to pirates anyway. It's very much like the Drug War in that externalities affecting individuals who have done nothing wrong begin to exceed the damage caused by the "crime".

reply


They really needed DRM to survive. It's great that they can run a sandbox in my computer so I can watch videos, something which wasn't possible with the open web standards.

By the way, here's the list of titles which weren't pirated thanks to DRM: .

reply


I don't get it. I can still make a recording of my screen can't I?

reply


It's more difficult. For example on Safari you can't take full-res screenshots. https://www.quora.com/How-can-I-screenshot-Netflix-without-g... But I think the point is that you don't know what code or data is being run on your computer. You can only see the end result.

reply


There are quite many ways "pirates" capture a video. Recording the screen is probably the last resort and makes you end up with a very low quality copy.

But yes, until they also build in the technology they have in PlayStations (Cinavia) to video cameras, that is the most obvious leak.

reply


I would think you could hook into X11 to do this quite nicely.

reply


You can in the sense of pointing a video camera at the screen and recording it.

But if you want to capture the pixels before they are converted into light, HDCP may prevent you from doing so [1].

[1]. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HDCP

reply


Nope, there's a company in Shenzhen that makes a plug-and-play bypass device: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/01/warner-bros-sues...

reply


HDCP stripping has been a thing for a while now: https://www.tweaking4all.com/home-theatre/remove-hdcp-hdmi-s...

The HDFury devices work great: https://www.hdfury.com/tag/hdcp-stripper/

reply


If they need DRM in "open" web standards then they deserve to go out of business.

reply


Who are you saying deserves to go out of business? Netflix? Because I can assure you Linux users that insist on Firefox support instead of just Chrome will not be the difference between them being in business or not. They themselves tend to be pretty understanding of the whole anti-DRM thing and contribute to FOSS technology more than most companies, but they cooperate with DRM content because that actually is the difference between them being in business and not. I get that we don't like DRM, but I've seen speakers who work for Netflix get yelled at on stage at open-source tech conferences over it. Not helping. The same is true if you meant Mozilla deserves to go out of business. This attitude of "anyone who isn't 100% in line with my principles should be removed from society" is just getting taken too far. It's stupid.

reply


This only works because of DRM infecting web standards. Thanks for hurting the web, Netflix.

reply


What Netflix is doing that hurts the web is opposing net neutrality now that they're big enough they can bargain for special treatment.

This—on the other hand—provides a replacement for use cases which used poorly-supported, insecure, and battery-hungry proprietary plugins. I run Safari with no extensions and having this for Netflix and Amazon is fantastic. I trust Apple to patch security vulnerabilities and the browser is auto-updated along with the rest of my system. Not having to worry about Flash zero-days is more important to me than some purity argument about what the W3C should be doing.

If you seriously think VoD services were going to operate using standards without DRM in place I'm not sure you'll find many productive conversations on this topic. The web has been dead for some time and Netflix had very little to do with that.

reply


You're not getting EME extensions from Apple, you're getting them from the third-party that developed the extensions. You can count on terrible security vulnerabilities being found in these.

Movies aren't important. Netflix isn't important. The open web, the ideology (or as you put it pejoratively, "purity") behind it, is important.

reply


You don't need to Trojan-horse DRM into W3C standards to kill the web. Facebook Instant Articles, Google AMP, adtech, and general trends toward centralization are doing that just fine with no changes in standards whatsoever.

The amount of heat this change has generated is disproportionate to its actual role as a threat to the open web

reply


What do you mean by "open web"?

From the beginning or near the beginning it was possible and not uncommon to put things on the web with restricted access. The HTTP protocol itself supports a couple of login mechanisms which were intended to be used to restrict access to content, and these have been there since at least as early as 1996.

reply


Meaning anyone can implement the technology that can show a web page. You can't show Netflix's web page, unless they preapprove of your DRM.

reply


And that's different from a web page that won't allow you to access it without a password, how? In both cases, a business decision by a third party limits what you're able to access.

I understand that you don't want to run code Netflix approves of and that you're not permitted to read in its original source form. And that's fine, a good reason not to subscribe to Netflix. But how is that any more an offense to "the open web" than a subscription-only website?

reply


So when an EME is installed open videos don't play anymore or something?

reply


> If you seriously think VoD services were going to operate using standards without DRM in place I'm not sure you'll find many productive conversations on this topic.

I know you are completely right. But I'm still not happy about it and I will still complain about it.

The technical ineffectiveness of DRM isn't something that needs to be explained on HN, this is absolutely about business people and lawyers getting too much power without having the necessary technical understanding.

While I'm waiting for the solution on that, I'll continue watching torrented shows that are obviously Netflix screencaps.

reply


Let's give credit where credit is due: the EME proposal was jointly authored by Netflix, Microsoft, and Google: https://www.w3.org/TR/encrypted-media/

reply


They did not put DRM into web standards. They put an open interface into web standards that can be used to interface to third party DRM, but could also be used for non-DRM purposes.

reply


That's just playing word games. Netflix lobbied for EME so they could serve DRM'd video, end of story.

reply


Netflix wouldn't be a viable business if not for DRM. Why is everyone so upset? Having the option to use DRM in native web APIs is not a bad thing.

reply


> Netflix wouldn't be a viable business if not for DRM. Why is everyone so upset? Having the option to use DRM in native web APIs is not a bad thing.

Because Netflix is freeloading on our open technology to deliver closed content, and putting the cost to support their DRM on us. It's not right. It's not fair.

They are fragmenting the web by making "web sites" which are browser and OS-specific.

If they want to make closed, OS-dependent stuff anyway, they should have to pay the cost, not us. They should just make a native app. Like they already do for at least 10 other platforms.

Basically keep your closed and non-free poison out of my browser and open web-standards. That's a no-DRM zone.

I'll use your app though, if you just go make it.

reply


In what sense is Netflix "freeloading"? Where does the free ride stop? Are they allowed to use TCP/IP stacks to deliver DRM? The HTTP protocol? Or is just Mozilla that's the problem?

reply


I use Netflix, simply because it is slightly more convenient than what I used to do, torrenting. I'm willing to pay for that convenience.

Besides, they said that the Apple Music Store couldn't survive without DRM. And then one day they removed it and nobody even noticed. Now nobody uses DRM when they sell music. Even Spotify don't bother encrypting cached mp3s on your hard drive.

If Netflix switched to unencrypted streams tomorrow, it would have no effect. There is no content that is exclusive to Netflix. As soon as Netflix makes something available, it is immediately ripped losslessly and put on The Pirate Bay.

reply


>Netflix wouldn't be a viable business if not for DRM.

Uh, why not? All Netflix series are already getting pirated even with DRM.

reply


Because the studios are the ones demanding DRM. I was under the impression that netflix original content is actually far more relaxed on restrictions (I don't recall where I heard this). They don't want DRM necessarily, but if they say "DRM is not an option" then the change of getting major studios on board is 0.

And even if you take netflix original content out of the picture, that applies. their "viable business" is "stream other people's content" and "other people" have to agree to that, and won't without DRM.

reply


> Because the studios are the ones demanding DRM. I was under the impression that netflix original content is actually far more relaxed on restrictions

Where can you buy it DRM-free?

reply


Netflix probably also enjoys this, as it presents a barrier to entry. They also don't say anything negative about DRM[1], instead talking about "premium" content. They even go as far as to say:

"This is a requirement for any premium subscription video service" -- this is blatantly false, unless you redefine premium to mean "requires DRM", in which case it's circular.

Also note the use of "protect" as if it was a positive or good thing.

1: http://techblog.netflix.com/2013/04/html5-video-at-netflix.h...

reply


Obviously, because if it was as convenient to pirate Netflix videos as it was to view them on Netflix, nobody would subscribe to Netflix, and their business would fail.

reply


Why not? Shareholder accountability.

"We didn't bother protecting our content, and yes, sales are down 25% year over year, but..."

Fired.

reply


Can you explain how this works? If there was no DRM, how would that lower their sales? Last I checked, things on Netflix were easily downloadable via torrents.

Are you suggesting that there are many shows on Netflix that someone wants to pirate, but the DRM is preventing them?

reply


I'm saying that if CEO you do nothing to prevent piracy then you get blamed for all the piracy. If you're using industry standards, like DRM, to protect the content they can't hold you accountable. It's just a cost of doing business.

If one day the industry recognizes that DRM is useless and it's no longer demanded by content holders, then as CEO of Netflix you can abandon it.

Steve Jobs told the music industry to suck it up and deal, and they did. He was unable to convince the movie/TV industry to do the same.

reply


Houses get broken into even when they have locks, so why do you keep a lock on your house?

reply


This terrible analogy would only be remotely close if your house was copied to millions of people, and a single person breaking in could expose everything inside to everyone on the Internet.

reply


So it's ok to steal things that are easy to steal?

reply


That's false. DRM doesn't enable business. It's not even needed at all.

reply


If that's true, why does every major content provider disagree with you?

reply


They don't disagree. The usage of DRM has nothing to do with normal reasons.

See https://www.gog.com/forum/general/introducing_gogcom_drmfree...


What the hell is Gog? Serious question.

It was obviously never going to be my contention that there were no DRM-free video content producers. Just the major ones.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GOG.com

And I meant major ones. They admit that DRM isn't needed. See the report in the link above. Their usage of DRM isn't caused by business enabling requirements, but has completely crooked unrelated reasons.


If you're like one these people who believe that DRM is actually an act of evil, then I guess it makes sense.

reply


>Netflix wouldn't be a viable business if not for DRM.

Uber wouldn't be a viable business model if it didn't exploit drivers and dodge laws that apply to taxis.

Airbnb wouldn't be a viable business model if it didn't sidestep hotel laws.

If your business depends on having unjust power over your customers then you ought to go out of business.

reply


These are completely different realms. Legality of Uber and Airbnb is very different from Netflix losing all 3rd party content if they didn't provide DRM.

Also, many people seem to have a real hard-on for the same legal system that outlaws marijuana and created the DMCA.

reply


There are no use cases for EME other than DRM.

reply


How about sharing encrypted videos among a private group of people who are not technologically sophisticated?

The conventional way to do so would require recipients to download an encrypted video file, then run a separate program to decrypt the file. Then they could play the file. Then they have to remember to delete the decrypted file if it is something sensitive that should not be lying about unencrypted on their system.

It should be possible to design a system that plugs into EME that greatly simplifies this.

reply


Does anyone else find it extremely off putting that companies that are supposed tech leaders are pushing "web" features to a subset of browsers?

I really have trouble accepting the fragmentation in the web world. This includes less extreme cases like mobile/desktop versions of browsers without user ability to toggle between the two.

Stuff on the web should just work on all browsers. How did we get to this point, seriously?

reply


We cannot have both the uniformity that comes of a single universal browser and the benefits that come from a free marketplace. So long as anyone can make a browser, there will be differences. And the day we try to eliminate that will be a dark day indeed.

reply


> Stuff on the web should just work on all browsers. How did we get to this point, seriously?

This isn't any different from the compatibility issues across desktop operating systems. You wouldn't expect a mac desktop app binary to "just work" when double-clicked on a Windows OS.

I know, the web supposedly has a standard that should make this argument null, but the fact is browsers are basically being used as though they're little mini-operating systems by both consumers and developers. This kind of fragmentation has historically been just something that happens as each "operating environment"'s maintainers implement their own flavor of whatever, standards be damned.

And even with a completely coherent, well-formed standard, browsers will have (sometimes subtly) different behaviors between operating system implementations that will make 100% standards compliance forever be relegated to "nice to have" status.

reply


> This isn't any different from the compatibility issues across desktop operating systems. You wouldn't expect a mac desktop app binary to "just work" when double-clicked on a Windows OS.

It actually is a completely different issue. The web is a standard, browsers implement that standard. It isn't perfect but its not the same intention as different OS architecture.

reply


We'll start with the fact that not all browsers have the features needed for a Web application to implement the features it wants to.

reply


I don't like DRM, but I like binging Netflix in a corner on my laptop while I work. I've been doing it for years using Chrome with a fake user-agent to fool Netflix into thinking I'm on Windows (apparently that hasn't been needed for some time?) So...I'm torn, I guess. I'm glad Linux/Firefox can Netflix, but I'd like it if web standards were open and not patent encumbered.

I guess it's a political issue and not a technical one, and I doubt Netflix care all that much (I believe the content creators are the ones who insisted on DRM for Netflix to stream). Then again, now that Netflix is creating a lot of their own content, they might be evil on that front, too (as they're evil on net neutrality now that they are in a position of strength).

reply


> I'm glad Linux/Firefox can Netflix, but I'd like it if web standards were open and not patent encumbered.

The actual web standard is open. Netflix was one of the key players in making this an open extensible standard instead of it being an extension or plugin for browsers.

reply


It's still a binary blob, isn't it?

reply


Correct. The Web API is standardized, but how the engine interfaces with the actual content decryption modules is not.

reply


Why do companies put so much effort into DRM when a commonly available $20 device strips it away in real time? I don't want to steal streams, I just want my HDMI devices to work together. This little gem strips HDCP so my old (but nice) receiver can talk to my newer projector:

https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B004F9LVXC

reply


Netflix video quality sucks on browsers anyway – at least for movies. Half of them seem to be limited to something which could only be described as "less than DVD quality", some noticeably so.

That's the reality for the paying customer – for a “pirate”, most of the movies in HD quality are a quick web search away, without needing to install any programs.

reply


Netflix uses a tiered system for HD video. The lowest price is no HD, the next is HD, and the highest is Ultra HD.

You may also need to tweak your Netflix settings, since the default quality level is "Auto," rather than "High."

It may be surprising, but many people don't much notice the difference.

reply


Indeed it does, and I'm not in the lowest tier. The quality of video is very fine indeed when watching with, say, a Netflix app on a Sony TV, but I prefer to watch stuff on my desktop in a comfy chair, and for that, Netflix leaves wanting with video bitrate not always even above 1000 kbps.

(Right now, for the movie “Collateral”, the highest bitrate offered is 870 kbps when watching in a browser. I'm almost certain it is way above that on more restricted devices, as that has been the case with other titles in the past.)

reply


If you're looking for quality, you want to go with a Bluray, not a rip.

reply


I'm not a “videophile”, video quality comparable to a 10 GB rip is more than enough for my tastes, and for lesser content even less is fine.

Netflix, however, at times doesn't come even close to that, with the video bitrate often hovering just above 1000 kbps in browsers.

reply


I've been watching Netflix in Firefox on Linux for some time now. I guess it wasn't officially supported until now, so good to see.

reply


Not with DRM thoroughly disabled across the line, it won't.

And I'm not happy to see web-sites and services "available" for a specific OS nor browser. That's like going back to the 90s. Not cool.

reply


Let them release their own video (which they create) DRM-free. Otherwise their disgusting efforts of pushing EME into HTML standard are also backed by stinking hypocrisy, of not being interested in DRM themselves.

reply


I have been using Netflix on Firefox under Linux for a long while now. All that was required was changing my user agent...

The only recent change here is that the user agents for Firefox on Linux are finally allowed.

reply


I hope this means the end of Silverlight on the desktop - as it is still required for Amazon Video and NOW TV (in the UK at least).

reply


Does this use Firefox's super-sandboxed Adobe CDM module [0]?

[0] https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2015/05/12/update-on-digital-r...

reply


It may use Google's Widevine, since Firefox recently started supporting it.

reply


IIRC I remember seeing something in a forum that it is widevine, and that it had already worked in FF since whichever release included it (1-3 releases ago) if the UA was spoofed, but this could be somone's failed test and a bad memory..

reply


Correct.

reply


on the upside, I can now watch Netflix on Linux using Firefox, and I can opt in or opt out of the DRM facilities...

on the downside, as everybody else has pointed out, we now have DRM encroaching onto an open standard.

I guess I'll take it as I go.

reply


No thx, I will watch it on my phone or TV.

reply


Remarkably, I get a 'Secure Connection Failed' from Firefox on Linux when attempting to view the blog entry.

reply


Are you using HTTPS Finder or a similar add-on? The blog isn't hosted with TLS and the link is to a plain HTTP URL, so I'm not sure why your browser tried to load a nonexistent HTTPS version of the page.

reply


same problem here. I get an auto-redirect to a failing https, even with extensions disabled.

reply


I get the same. Maybe HSTS?

reply


very likely.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: