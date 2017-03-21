I don't think everybody realizes how big and important Sears is to the American retail story. They are a 123 year old company (founded in 1893, in Chicago). They pioneered the concept of magazine orders, and many people will recall buying holiday gifts from Sears magazines.
Let's hope they can get it together, but Edward Lampert has shown no such indication. He's run the company into the ground only fattening his own pockets and his hedge fund.
