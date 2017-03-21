Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sears stock plummets nearly 15% as it struggles to stay in business (cnbc.com)
This is something very personal to me, as one of my first jobs was selling computers in the electronics department at a local Sears in my town's shopping mall. I remember seeing the egg shaped color iMac selling off the shelves and thought to myself, boy Apple is really getting popular. I an now a longtime $AAPL shareholder.

I don't think everybody realizes how big and important Sears is to the American retail story. They are a 123 year old company (founded in 1893, in Chicago). They pioneered the concept of magazine orders, and many people will recall buying holiday gifts from Sears magazines.

Let's hope they can get it together, but Edward Lampert has shown no such indication. He's run the company into the ground only fattening his own pockets and his hedge fund.

