Text Editor Performance Comparison (github.com)
I am a huge emacs fan, but there is a reason I still use vi/vim, and gasp, even nano regularly. It's on just about everything and is quick and simple.

Also, at first I wondered why vi wasn't on there, but for those of you who thought the same, nvi is berkely vi (TIL).

I like that emacs performs in the middle of the road in most of these cases, because it shows stability but room for improvement. Dissapointed with the large file results, but they are useful. (using vi on big files from now, it's a problem I run into more and more)

Emacs is much worse with long lines than it is with large files, and the test here uses 1,000 char lines. I'm not even sure I'd dare open a file that consisted of merely a single one of those.

However I've had no difficulty using it to view 3GByte files with 80-column lines. I don't have one handy to try but I did quickly load a 450MByte text file (6m lines, most 76 chars) and it took about 3 seconds to load.

I think emacs in practice would give different results than this as you'd typically use it with server mode.

There's also addon tools like vlfi if you're editing very large files on a regular basis.

I'd be more interested in ~200MB instead of 3 GB as I find myself more frequently opening log files and XML exports in the 100-500MB range.

Not that different; Emacs without complex ~/.emacs.d/init.el loads quite quickly (in unscientific testing on my dev VM with a cold cache, 214ms for "emacs -nw -Q -e 'kill-emacs'").

For what it's worth, the real scourge with emacs seems to be people's bloaty config files. I have a fairly small .emacs with maybe five packages to load, takes about 1.2 seconds to open (and finish displaying) on my mac, about .2 seconds on my linux workstation. The editor itself actually starts up much quicker, about 110ms on my mac, 40ms on my workstation. Also, generally I use emacs daemon, so I don't really need to start it up at any point.

I don't tend to open files in excess of 100MiB, or do more than about 20k replaces in a file interactively, so I never really notice latency on operations.

Some people have been configuring their emacs for 20 years. They don't work in the same level as you - don't just write off as bloaty config :P

Its actually awesome - I only stopped because my wrists..

This benchmarking may seem silly on a surface level, but when you are working in a large codebase like the Linux kernel or the Android open source project, the low speed of editors like atom is crippling to productivity.

Which is very unfortunate as atom is a rather nice editor from most other points of views.

That being said I've yet to find a good IDE even that holds up to being used in a workspace with the kernel and AOSP.

I simply cannot understand why Atom and VSCode are so popular. I get that they are extensible, but so is Sublime.

Is that seriously worth a >10x slow down to you?

I love comparisons like this. There's such a rush to get the new shiny thing, that sometimes we don't notice what we're giving up. I've been going back and forth between Atom, VS Code, and vim, for my programming for the past year, or so. I end up defaulting back to vim, for a variety of reasons. Speed is one of them (the bigger one is that nearly all of my testing happens on remote servers or headless VMs, so if I want to use an edit-test-commit cycle, which I nearly always do, vim is what I have).

There's a lot to like about the new editors, but it's a pretty big tradeoff, IMHO. Even on reasonable-sized files, I notice the speed difference, and sometimes Atom or VS Code do something pathological and end up making me wait an inordinate amount of time for it to sort itself out.

Also, Atom has improved quite a bit. It used to be remarkably slower than VS Code, and now it seems to be only marginally slower (though both are among the slowest in this bunch of tests, so it's faint praise to say Atom is "almost as fast as VS Code"). Nonetheless, Moore's law has given us a world in which even very, very, slow editors are Fast Enough(tm) for most of the work, most of the time.

One thing missing from the test is what options are being used in vim. I would like to see "vim -u NONE" added, which basically acts like pure vi. Yes, vim cannot really handle a 3GB xml file with syntax highlighting, but if you use "vim -u NONE" it is not a problem.

It's impressive how Sublime perform well despite having so many advanced features. Too bad Atom.io doesn't manage to get its performance issues in order.

I was actually pleasantly surprised by Atom's performance. It used to be remarkably slower than VS Code...like dramatically so. Now, it seems to be breathing down VS Code's neck, in terms of performance. (Both are the chubby kids huffing and puffing along at the back of the pack while being lapped by the other contenders, of course, but they're trying.)

Since it's based on node-webkit, that will be difficult. I find it hard to understand why they thought building text editors in a web engine was a good idea. Cross-platform support seems to trump all other considerations.

reply


Sublime has also cross-platform. However, Atom.io is very easy to modify. I was able to do 1 or 2 PRs on the code base without any big issues.

I once had a friend who closed all apps he wasn't using at the time so his memory usage was always below 40%. I told him this was ridiculous to purchase a computer he was only using so little off.

I don't care how much memory a text editor uses so long as it does what I need.

I can understand leaving some background processes, but why leave open apps you aren't using? It's a bad habit. It's not just memory but also CPU cycles and battery life. Take my mother's iPhone 6; her phone runs slow much of the time because she doesn't care to close out apps she's not using. When I take her phone there's probably 20 apps running eating away battery life and performance.

Solidifies how I felt about Atom. I'm unsure how people use it regularly. I found everything extremely slow. It's a pretty editor, but the speed of it is a killer.

With all of the trumpeting of VSCode being so much better than Atom, it sure doesn't hold up with these comparisons.

But feature wise, it's still way ahead of Atom.

Did we look at the same results here?

Atom has memory balloon when loading test.xml without highlighting, takes 4x as long as Code to rehighlight, simple search and replace basically doesn't terminate.

They are both terrible but at least Code doesn't seem to hit any degenerate cases.

Just here to plug an up-and-coming editor called Howl: https://howl.io

I did some of these tests with Howl, here are the better numbers:

- Memory (hello.c): 22748 (RSS)

- Rehighlight test: about 3s

- Time used to load test.xml, jump to end of file and exit: 2.1s

Is there a terminal frontend for howl? It looks like LuaJIT emacs (or I guess more like ymacs) which is potentially interesting.

I've been using Atom for the past several months. I was using Sublime Text 3 before.

This confirms my observations that Atom is both significantly slower and also consumes more resources. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves: It uses at least an order of magnitude more RAM compared to most of the others, and common tasks are up to two orders of magnitude slower.

At first I thought the issue was my old laptop. But now I see the benchmarks, I'm definitely switching back to ST3.

Is this really a surprise though? It uses Electron, which loads an entire web browser just to do text editing and adds several layers of indirection which aren't needed by other editors like sublime.

No Geany ? I love this editor. It's supports most languages(syntax) has some default compile-hotkeys for most languages.. Doesn't feel as clunky-slow as full-IDE's

Geany uses Scintilla, which is what is used by Notepad++, so it should roughly the same.

Vim performance for large replace operations might be improved by enabling lazy redraw.

Wow didn't know that Sublime is faster than vim ( some cases ). I'm always surprised by how sublime handles big files, but would've never imagined that it's faster than vim.

Despite some terrible performance I believe Atom will keep doing fine for reasons I heard:

FOSS

1000s (millions?) of plugins

RAM/hardware is cheap e.g it works fine on latest generation top of the line hardware.

No one should need files more than couple of thousand lines long.

People said that about Emacs, too (Eight Megs and Constantly Swapping!). And in 10 years, when hardware has finally caught up to the point that atom (A Terabyte of Memory?) has almost acceptable performance, it will be all but abandoned in favor of an even slower and more resource intensive text editor.

This sounds reasonable. 2 decades back if I had known my present annual salary I would have imagined that money is perhaps enough for lifetime but now I know better:-)

I rarely need to edit a large file. When I do, I just use a different editor.

Commit messages load up painfully slowly, however. Again, I just use a different editor, but I would love to hear any fixes for this (tried many).

What's the point of perf comparison for editors totally not comparable feature-wise?

What's the point of feature comparison for editors that aren't comparable perf-wise?

Perf is a feature; so it seems like a comparison of a single (sometimes important) feature irrespective of the other features.

While nice to know... I'd still prefer VS Code for my day to day usage... even at ~400mb of ram used. The workflow is just nicer, and for most files I would ever touch (well under 100kb), not a big issue.

If I ever need something larger than that, odds are I'm using an editor geared towards larger files... different experience for different situations.

jEdit just released 5.4.0, so I am not sure why 5.1 was used instead of 5.3. Interesting though.

Oh boy, atom hate thread!

I love atom, but those numbers are really bad ...

Honestly for editors like Code or Atom, working with large files or huge XML is more of a niche feature. What I care about in editor performance is responsiveness, entering characters and having them show up correctly colored on the display. Or navigating with keyboard shortcuts.

Unfortunately this doesn't measure this basic "redraw" performance.

VSCode on an Xubuntu 16 VM (VMWare Workstation on Windows 8.1) on a 5th gen i5 with lots of RAM seems very slow to draw. Even the menus are visibly slow. I was disappointed as I thought this might be a quick and easy way to get vim bindings + Rust editing.

Maximized, it's even worse - typing is very slow. But that's apparently some sort of bug.

reply


Whenever I sit down to help someone on the team that uses Atom, I am always frustrated with the performance of Atom, even compared to Sublime Text. Granted, I am always cognizant and sensitive of these small differences, but it feels as unacceptable as working on a laggy, malware infected computer.

reply


Not sure what kind of computers you're using. Atom has a slower than most start-up speed and occasionally file opening speed but beyond that it's very fast without lag / latency.

Most of the editors inside of an electron shell have slow start-up and file opening times but everything else should be pretty quick.

