Also, at first I wondered why vi wasn't on there, but for those of you who thought the same, nvi is berkely vi (TIL).
I like that emacs performs in the middle of the road in most of these cases, because it shows stability but room for improvement. Dissapointed with the large file results, but they are useful. (using vi on big files from now, it's a problem I run into more and more)
reply
However I've had no difficulty using it to view 3GByte files with 80-column lines. I don't have one handy to try but I did quickly load a 450MByte text file (6m lines, most 76 chars) and it took about 3 seconds to load.
There's also addon tools like vlfi if you're editing very large files on a regular basis.
I'd be more interested in ~200MB instead of 3 GB as I find myself more frequently opening log files and XML exports in the 100-500MB range.
I don't tend to open files in excess of 100MiB, or do more than about 20k replaces in a file interactively, so I never really notice latency on operations.
Its actually awesome - I only stopped because my wrists..
Which is very unfortunate as atom is a rather nice editor from most other points of views.
That being said I've yet to find a good IDE even that holds up to being used in a workspace with the kernel and AOSP.
Is that seriously worth a >10x slow down to you?
There's a lot to like about the new editors, but it's a pretty big tradeoff, IMHO. Even on reasonable-sized files, I notice the speed difference, and sometimes Atom or VS Code do something pathological and end up making me wait an inordinate amount of time for it to sort itself out.
Also, Atom has improved quite a bit. It used to be remarkably slower than VS Code, and now it seems to be only marginally slower (though both are among the slowest in this bunch of tests, so it's faint praise to say Atom is "almost as fast as VS Code"). Nonetheless, Moore's law has given us a world in which even very, very, slow editors are Fast Enough(tm) for most of the work, most of the time.
I don't care how much memory a text editor uses so long as it does what I need.
But feature wise, it's still way ahead of Atom.
Atom has memory balloon when loading test.xml without highlighting, takes 4x as long as Code to rehighlight, simple search and replace basically doesn't terminate.
They are both terrible but at least Code doesn't seem to hit any degenerate cases.
I did some of these tests with Howl, here are the better numbers:
- Memory (hello.c): 22748 (RSS)
- Rehighlight test: about 3s
- Time used to load test.xml, jump to end of file and exit: 2.1s
This confirms my observations that Atom is both significantly slower and also consumes more resources. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves: It uses at least an order of magnitude more RAM compared to most of the others, and common tasks are up to two orders of magnitude slower.
At first I thought the issue was my old laptop. But now I see the benchmarks, I'm definitely switching back to ST3.
FOSS
1000s (millions?) of plugins
RAM/hardware is cheap e.g it works fine on latest generation top of the line hardware.
No one should need files more than couple of thousand lines long.
Commit messages load up painfully slowly, however. Again, I just use a different editor, but I would love to hear any fixes for this (tried many).
If I ever need something larger than that, odds are I'm using an editor geared towards larger files... different experience for different situations.
Unfortunately this doesn't measure this basic "redraw" performance.
Maximized, it's even worse - typing is very slow. But that's apparently some sort of bug.
Most of the editors inside of an electron shell have slow start-up and file opening times but everything else should be pretty quick.
Also, at first I wondered why vi wasn't on there, but for those of you who thought the same, nvi is berkely vi (TIL).
I like that emacs performs in the middle of the road in most of these cases, because it shows stability but room for improvement. Dissapointed with the large file results, but they are useful. (using vi on big files from now, it's a problem I run into more and more)
reply