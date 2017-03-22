Seems like if this is the case for children with special education needs it should apply to all children given how poor the "free" educational system is in many areas in the US.
The argument against this is that if you reimburse private school tuition, you divert money from public schools, thus exacerbating the problem. You also divert money from public schools for no guarantee of better results. This kid did better, but would another? And once you divert public money to private schools, are they obligated to meet the same academic standards?
On the other hand, the public schools are bad in places, and it's hard to argue that kids should be the ones in the middle, getting worse results while we sort out the schools.
I'm confused...
I have often wondered how different my life would be if public school were more like college. A set of known curriculum which might be consumed in any order in which dependencies were fulfilled.
Yet further, the arbitrary length of a semester should be removed. It should be entirely work unit based.
2007: https://www.cnet.com/news/uc-berkeley-first-to-post-full-lec...
2017: http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266033/obama-civil-rights-...
And, for the years between 2007 and 2015 Berkeley staff had lied by saying that they were aware of Berkeley policies to make stuff accessible, and that the material was accessible.
The idea that in 2007 anyone thought that all the videos your school would post online would have to be accessible to hearing-impaired users is simply inaccurate.
