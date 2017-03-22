Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Supreme Court sets higher bar for education of students with disabilities (washingtonpost.com)
>> "His parents pulled him out of public school after his behavior deteriorated dramatically and he made what they said was almost no academic progress. They placed him in private school, where he made rapid progress, and they sought reimbursement for tuition. They are entitled to that reimbursement if they can prove that the public school failed to provide a free appropriate public education under federal law."

Seems like if this is the case for children with special education needs it should apply to all children given how poor the "free" educational system is in many areas in the US.

You've just waded into the voucher debate, congratulations.

The argument against this is that if you reimburse private school tuition, you divert money from public schools, thus exacerbating the problem. You also divert money from public schools for no guarantee of better results. This kid did better, but would another? And once you divert public money to private schools, are they obligated to meet the same academic standards?

On the other hand, the public schools are bad in places, and it's hard to argue that kids should be the ones in the middle, getting worse results while we sort out the schools.

This sounds a lot like school vouchers, which I thought were the Literal Devil?

I'm confused...

Does such a high bar also have to be present for those students whom are at the top of their grade in a given subject?

I have often wondered how different my life would be if public school were more like college. A set of known curriculum which might be consumed in any order in which dependencies were fulfilled.

Yet further, the arbitrary length of a semester should be removed. It should be entirely work unit based.

My high school was a lot like this, especially closer to the end. You were often required to take certain subjects, but among those subjects, there was a fairly wide array of choices (calculus or advanced geometry, American Lit or British Lit, and so on).

Can someone please explain the relationship between the linked article and the headline. How has the supreme court set the educational bar higher for students with disabilities and how will this impact public education? Will there be immediate effects?

So I guess we'll see more of this? :

2007: https://www.cnet.com/news/uc-berkeley-first-to-post-full-lec...

2017: http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266033/obama-civil-rights-...

The ADA is a law that was passed during the first Bush administration, not a "product" of Obama's DOJ other than the expectation that the DOJ enforce the laws of the United States.

Note that the ADA was passed in 1990, so it had been in place for 17 years before Berkeley started putting video online.

And, for the years between 2007 and 2015 Berkeley staff had lied by saying that they were aware of Berkeley policies to make stuff accessible, and that the material was accessible.

This is new grounds for the ADA. Previous guidance has almost always been about having your site's core functionality accessible. So if you're TurboTax, a blind person should be able to submit their taxes.

The idea that in 2007 anyone thought that all the videos your school would post online would have to be accessible to hearing-impaired users is simply inaccurate.

2007 is a lot different than 2017 when it comes to online video consumption. For starters, a greater number of people, including the disabled, are consuming online video. This is not entirely different from brick and mortar facilities being hit with lawsuits for not having required wheelchair accessible facilities. Those lawsuits weren't based on new laws, but on the discovery of the inadequate facilities.

