From Student Side Project to Startup
13 points
by
craigcannon
1 hour ago
Tarrosion
15 minutes ago
I found the "flip the time around, 90% on company" part interesting. Is it not possible to do a side project which matures to a small business providing consistent income? I'd be surprised if anyone could create a multi-multi-million dollar company like that, but surely there's something between "10% of time, not going anywhere" and "90% of time?"
pdornier
1 hour ago
Enjoyed writing about some of the lessons my twin brother and I learned as we built our college side project into a startup called Meetingbird. Will be following this thread to answer any questions!
