From Student Side Project to Startup (ycombinator.com)
From Student Side Project to Startup (ycombinator.com)
13 points by craigcannon 1 hour ago | 2 comments





I found the "flip the time around, 90% on company" part interesting. Is it not possible to do a side project which matures to a small business providing consistent income? I'd be surprised if anyone could create a multi-multi-million dollar company like that, but surely there's something between "10% of time, not going anywhere" and "90% of time?"

Enjoyed writing about some of the lessons my twin brother and I learned as we built our college side project into a startup called Meetingbird. Will be following this thread to answer any questions!

