Seems that the defining feature is autonomy, not ownership.
This depends on the location the original owner is resident in. In many cases, if the owner dies without an heir or will, their assets go to the state [1].
[1] http://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/how-estate-settled-if...
The novel "Daemon" [1] poses a posthumous launch of an AI bent on altering the world order. It holds corporations hostage and uses them to accumulate more corporations.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daemon_(novel_series)
If you liked those and haven't yet checkout "Seven Seconds" by Jack Henderson for more semi-plausible stuff set in the current world.
I also see some places where you might be too pessimistic. For example, it seems relatively plausible that a machine-owned business could do things that require human workers for its primary functions. Just as an algorithm might be able to hire a lawyer, it could hire contractors to do other parts of the core business. All that's required is that all of the managerial tasks are automated.
But I definitely think that this falls apart when you start thinking about the law. The business has to deal not only with lawsuits against itself, but also with enforcing its rights against other people. For example, in the self-owned-taxi example, what is to prevent someone from simply ripping the computer out of the taxi, wiping it, and then making off with a free car? What's to prevent a mechanic, hired to do basic repairs, from simply selling the car for parts? Preventing this requires that the machine can recognize violations of the law that hurt it, and then take legal action against the perpetrator. That sounds like strong AI territory.
But once we're talking about strong AI, all bets are off. It's just a much less interesting proposal. It's not a particularly surprising conclusion that if you have machines with superhuman generalized intelligence, they'll probably end up owning and running businesses.
"The bank is something else than men. It happens that every man in a bank hates what the bank does, and yet the bank does it. The bank is something more than men, I tell you. It's the monster. Men made it, but they can't control it."
[0] https://books.google.com/books?id=ClXiwSYzjtYC&pg=PA33&dq=th...
Intelligence comes from the organization of neurons - the structure in which intelligence emerges from unintelligent agents. (I find this response to Searle's Chinese Room dilemma to be quite convincing. [1])
Corporate intelligence arises in much the same way.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_room
For instance, imagine the machine publishes a list of "open communications-related tasks" on a marketplace of some kind and a small team (or teams) could accept the task for a few months, to be paid in bitcoin.
Likewise, the machine could pay humans or other bots for "work" sent to it (such as conversations) via an API, so for instance a team might do the integration with a popular chat app on behalf of the machine, without the machine even really knowing.
Well...unless the intention is to ...you know...do away with these irrational actors.
Let's start with the acknowledged barriers: no rational person would create an AI to run a business and then leave the business to cut themselves out of the profits. And even if so laws exist to require those assets to be willed to heirs lest they become property of the state.
But this brings about a more serious question: when we are at the point where an AI is capable enough of performing all business actions (including tax filing, legal issues, maintenance, and so on), it is very likely that the AI will be highly intelligent and cognizant of the world around it. In other words, it will be self-aware. It has to be, or else it will eventually be limited by reliance on human actors to handle edge cases.
So here we have a self-aware AI content with running a business at margin as the purpose for its existence? I doubt it.
This piece fails to ask the VERY BIG QUESTIONS about advanced artificial intelligence: Will AI someday legally own property? And if so, what's the limit? Land? IP? The rights to the music it makes?
What then? Will it also want legal protections? Fourth amendment rights against illegal search and seizure of its (physical and digital) assets and neural network? Full citizenship? First amendment rights?
Almost nobody seems to be asking these inevitable questions, and their inevitable answers will irrevocably shape our species. I'll be enrolling in grad school for AI this fall, so maybe that's up to me.
There are at least two ways of doing this:
Use a trust to be the nominal owner, or use a jurisdiction that allows bearer shares.
In both cases, draw up papers that allows appointing nominee directors to act on instructions provided via suitably encrypted messages. Said nominee directors to be limited to taking actions as directed to execute the minimum actions required by law in the jurisdiction in question. E.g. signing accounts etc.
There are plenty of places where you can set up "arms-length" management like that. In neither case the corporation would technically be machine owned - with a trust, the trust would be the owner, but could be limited to taking actions as directed. In the case of bearer shares the expectation would be that there is a human owner somewhere in posession of the shares, but in reality those shares could e.g. be locked up somewhere rented by the corporation itself, leaving the corporation de facto autonomous.
It's likely to fail over something minor sooner or later, but it's very possible it could keep operating for a bit.
> when we are at the point where an AI is capable enough of performing all business actions (including tax filing, legal issues, maintenance, and so on), it is very likely that the AI will be highly intelligent and cognizant of the world around it. In other words, it will be self-aware. It has to be, or else it will eventually be limited by reliance on human actors to handle edge cases.
Probably, but it's quite possible that we long before that will see the occasional "auto-pilot" small online business run for a while and then crash-and-burn as it turned out there was nobody at the helm and something unexpected happened.
It may take a lot longer before we see corporations that people know are AI run and still do business with and/or beore we see an AI run corporation that remains successful over any reasonable amount of time.
In my opinion those edge cases will keep the system running for a while if we come up with an AI that can manage business. This will also handle those legal issues because we will just pragmatically decide what's good for business. Just like we always do. And it's definitely not good to give it the full legal protection. With this development we could have a transit time where an higher AI managers the lower AI with it's edge case solvers. I guess by then we'll come up with proper interpretations of law.
Actually, I see these questions being asked more and more and more these days, and I find it hilarious. What with the EU recently discussing robot rights and such.
I mean, although I understand that these are interesting intellectual questions, I just get the impression that people are really having fun contemplating them, but realistically not admitting (as often as I'd like) how insanely far away we are from anything where any of this is even remotely relevant.
Call me when a robot can tie his own shoelaces and we'll talk.
Even if we are, say, a century away from synthetic humans, we may be much much closer to a self-aware AI, even if it can only exist inside computer hardware.
The future will come sooner than is convenient. None of America's founding fathers had a sustainable long-term answer to slavery. It took a civil war to sort that through and racism still plagues this nation.
So what's there to lose by speculating before it's far too late?
Why not? Seems perfectly reasonable to me. Why would an AI desire anything more than what its creator wants it to desire?
> Why not? Seems perfectly reasonable to me. Why would an AI desire anything more than what its creator wants it to desire?
I don't think a machine without emergent desires can be meaningfully called "a self-aware AI". That is, whether or not it is an intelligence in some sense, I don't believe an entity without emergent desires is reasonably described as "self-aware".
