Ivan Sutherland: Sketchpad Demo [video] (1963) (youtube.com)
8 points by ShaneWilton 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





obligatory quote, for those who have not read it before

> When asked, "How could you possibly have done the first interactive graphics program,

> the first non-procedural programming language, the first object oriented software system,

> all in one year?"

> Ivan replied: "Well, I didn't know it was hard."

Douglas Englebart's video is another classic video that took place in 1968:

https://youtu.be/yJDv-zdhzMY

Light pen's and chorded keyboards in the 1960's.

