> When asked, "How could you possibly have done the first interactive graphics program,
> the first non-procedural programming language, the first object oriented software system,
> all in one year?"
> Ivan replied: "Well, I didn't know it was hard."
https://youtu.be/yJDv-zdhzMY
Light pen's and chorded keyboards in the 1960's.
