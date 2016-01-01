Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reid Hoffman has joined Microsoft's board (backchannel.com)
26 points by coloneltcb 47 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This article's premise is ludicrous. Microsoft bought LinkedIn because the company is a valuable business asset that will complement Microsoft's CRM software. More explanation of the value prop here: https://stratechery.com/2016/microsoft-and-apple-double-down...

reply


Ok, we've taken that baity bit out of the title above.

reply


I'm guessing Hoffman would have joined their board for a fraction of $26bn.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: