Reid Hoffman has joined Microsoft's board
exolymph
22 minutes ago
This article's premise is ludicrous. Microsoft bought LinkedIn because the company is a valuable business asset that will complement Microsoft's CRM software. More explanation of the value prop here:
https://stratechery.com/2016/microsoft-and-apple-double-down...
dang
7 minutes ago
Ok, we've taken that baity bit out of the title above.
trimbo
11 minutes ago
I'm guessing Hoffman would have joined their board for a fraction of $26bn.
