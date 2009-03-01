This user did some experimentation with user agents to narrow down the bug: https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/60nj67/office_365_on...
> Hello, Onedrive for Business open is very slow on Linux (Chrome/Firefox) but with very fast with a "Windows" user-agent.
> Hi DL, As Office 365 for Business services(e.g. SharePoint Online, including OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online) are not supported on Linux as shown below, for the best experience, we recommend the operating system listed in the article.
> Thank you, I go back to Google Apps suite.
Also:
I don't think I've ever seen a usable answer on that site.
Most of the time I get impression the person writing it is a employee who is reading someone else's notes, has no idea what the answer even is, and then does the best to cover it up by using abstractions, off topic insight and buzz words.
Sorry Microsoft just my opinion regarding this one area. Room to improve maybe ?
The guy would've probably gotten fired if he was honest: "that almost looks like it was done on purpose to force people to use Windows", but he could have avoided completely dismissing the guy.
For instance, by saying: "thanks for reporting this, I'll pass this to the tech team. In the meantime you can keep using your solution if it solves the problem for you".
It's probably hard for a huge company to give good tech support. It's not as if the support guy has any power to be helpful, they probably give him some copy and paste responses according to what the problem is.
The best tech support that I happened to use was Apple's. The guy actually seemed to care about my problem, and bypassed the protocol to help me out when I spilled coffee on my laptop.
In this case, I doubt someone thought "hey, let's mess with Linux users and serve them a bunch of garbage, it'll encourage them to move to Windows".
If the only change necessary to improve speed is to update a string in the UA, I would say that's pretty hard to do accidentally. In theory, it could be an artifact of some internal QoS systems that prioritize requests from Windows boxes without the explicit intent of damaging the experience of non-Windows users, but that seems like a stretch. It'd be interesting to know if Mac UAs experienced similar slowdowns or not.
It's much more likely that Microsoft is interested in doing what they can to make sure that people feel "things just work better on Windows", and little limitations or breakages like this are the perfect way to do that. Windows is Microsoft's bread and butter and they haven't forgotten that.
It's not something they can say. The product is unsupported and the "tech team" won't care.
Customers would feel respected, the workaround would be found and used, and no one would feel ignored. It would leave a customer happier than telling them they don't warrant interest.
It wasn't an MS product, or supported, and they still took the time to help. I'd be surprised if one didn't find similar responsiveness from at least some of the o365 developers. More often than not, something is "unsupported" not because it doesn't or shouldn't work, but because it doesn't have the dedicated testing resources and in case there is an edge case bug that would be excessively costly to fix (ex: dealing with stupid flexbox issues with the current version of Safari on mac).
In any case, it doesn't matter, the response was a bad, canned response that doesn't take into account the troubleshooting the person reporting it already did.
I then go and let the person who owns that product know. Half the time, they say "that's not a supported usecase and it's a pain to change, so it's not happening". The other half of the time, they shrug and say "Put a ticket in, if I can fix it easily I will, I'll take a look when I have time".
Unsupported doesn't mean "no", it means "we're not going to invest noticeable effort into it, and it's lowest priority". Easy fixes may happen, but results are not guaranteed.
If this is actually a bug then I think it would be rather inappropriate for the support guy to escalate this to the devs when it only happens for an unsupported platform. And if they're purposefully throttling linux hosts then they won't admit to it there.
So the entire exchange (including Dam Lec deciding to abandon Onedrive) seems perfectly reasonable to me.
I've fallen into the "I know this browser is not supported, but everything works except for X" trap. Where you first spend a month fixing other bugs that also don't work, only to end up with a more complex QA dev process since you need to make sure all new features also work in this other browser or environment.
People forget that they're _actively_ appearing to break it by using this UA detection. No company should _ever_ use user-agents for feature detection, because user agents themselves are screwy in so many ways [0]. Honestly, I feel like this was someone actively deciding to break the system on Linux (or any unrecognised UA). Wouldn't any reasonable developer just send back a fully-featured page if they couldn't understand a UA?
I have a feeling that this is the latter case. The detection code was likely written to give a higher QOS priority to direct browser access, and a lower QOS priority to the native OneDrive sync service built into Windows (because it happens in the background.) But in doing so, they probably made the check ask the wrong question—"is this a browser" instead of "is this our client"—and thus wrote the check with a browser whitelist pattern (that was never tested outside of UA strinsg from browsers on Windows), rather than a blacklist pattern (their one sync-service UA.)
I guess you could reproduce the bug on a supported OS and browser by manually changing the user agent but I doubt the support would accept that either. It would be like complaining that the site becomes unusable if you disable javascript or images, they probably only support "vanilla" browsers.
It's actually kinda interesting to see what the website does when it thinks my browser can't support certain stuff (which it can...I just like to avoid fingerprinting).
A bug that Microsoft won't fix, because Linux is not supported.
case @useragent
when 'Windows'
send file fast
when 'OSX'
send file fast
else
sleep 3600
resolve_renderer_module(user_agent.os)
where the osx/Windows ones are already loaded in RAM, but it has to try (and fail) to load the linux one every time somebody tries.
This is classic Hanlon's razor stuff.
Changing the version didn't seem to matter (I couldn't find the latest one for any Linux style OS easily, but I tried "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; OpenBSD i386) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Safari/537.36" with the same results). However, Android type user agent strings like "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.0.4; Galaxy Nexus Build/IMM76B) AppleWebKit/535.19 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/18.0.1025.133 Mobile Safari/535.19" load fine.
Not knowing the code I have no idea what this could mean, but I suspect you're 100% right here, there's some server side rendering that does different things based on user agents, and it's having trouble on the "other UA" category for some reason.
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity
- different generated html / js depending on user agent (UA)
- bug fixes are rolled out on a UA by UA basis
- bug fixes have been rolled out for Windows and Mac
(supported)
- but not for the "generic" HTML / JS output
(Supporting documentation of the position "why wouldn't they want more OneDrive users"...)
He tests this solution, finds it slow and decides to stick with Microsoft.
This is probably a happy accident but one they won't move quickly to fix.
This would be very amateurish. The right way to do it is to check browser capabilities. User agents can be easily manipulated and are considered unreliable.
Can't tell if this is intentional though.
It can be, but not for the motives many would assume. I can imagine them white-listing clients that they've thoroughly tested with advanced functionality, and blocking it for others.
I'm not for a second suggesting this is a wise course of action, but I also really don't think it's a cynical attempt to make Linux a less viable platform. It's just cover-your-ass behaviour for a corporate-focused product.
User agent sniffing is usually a bad shortcut for feature detection, and little more.
Much of the cross-system portability stuff has been intentionally
REMOVED from this version of the library by Marc A in order to
discourage attempts to make "easy" ports of Mosaic for X to non-Unix
platforms. The library needs to be rewritten from the ground up; in
the meantime, Unix is *all* we support or intend to support with
this set of source code.
Other than the obviousness of the new MS being much, much worse than the old MS? Between the major issues Windows 10 has in almost all respects but not limited to shocking privacy issues, the very poor quality of updates, and the hamfisted way Win10 was forced on some users, I suspect we'll be missing the Gates/Balmer years more and more.
I'm not sure what the "New Microsoft" really means, but from what I've seen its something that has only added hassle to enterprise and chased more people into the loving arms of OSX. Nadella's run is starting to look like a Marissa Mayer-like run to me. A welcomed change of leadership that was unable to fix historical problems and also introduced their own new set of problems on top of that.
That reply is gold!
I have no affiliation with Google and I still think the original issue I had with Google Groups was due to some sloppy UI-work on their part, but that support call makes me happy just thinking about it.
Yeah, what a pile of junk.
I can't turn Onedrive off because I'm on Windows 10 Home edition (thanks to the forced upgrade from Win 7). I don't use it but everytime I access a share on my linux box, it pops up and want to be configured.
seriously M$, what the F?
