Onedrive is slow on Linux but fast with a “Windows” user-agent (2016) (microsoft.com)
This was reported on /r/linux yesterday: https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/60nj67/office_365_on...

This user did some experimentation with user agents to narrow down the bug: https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/60nj67/office_365_on...

I have to admit, the whole exchange is pretty funny:

> Hello, Onedrive for Business open is very slow on Linux (Chrome/Firefox) but with very fast with a "Windows" user-agent.

> Hi DL, As Office 365 for Business services(e.g. SharePoint Online, including OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online) are not supported on Linux as shown below, for the best experience, we recommend the operating system listed in the article.

> Thank you, I go back to Google Apps suite.

> 12 people found this helpful

It keeps growing

> 36 people found this helpful

Also:

> Solved my problem (12)

Unhelpful catch-all responses that don't display a shred of effort or care are the bane of my customer support experiences. Nothing hurts my opinion of a company like being brushed off like a bug.

Whenever I google a problem with a microsoft product, and the search ends up on one of these answer.microsoft.com pages, I always click on the link with an enormous feeling of dread.

I don't think I've ever seen a usable answer on that site.

I completely agree.

Most of the time I get impression the person writing it is a employee who is reading someone else's notes, has no idea what the answer even is, and then does the best to cover it up by using abstractions, off topic insight and buzz words.

Sorry Microsoft just my opinion regarding this one area. Room to improve maybe ?

Definitely.

The guy would've probably gotten fired if he was honest: "that almost looks like it was done on purpose to force people to use Windows", but he could have avoided completely dismissing the guy.

For instance, by saying: "thanks for reporting this, I'll pass this to the tech team. In the meantime you can keep using your solution if it solves the problem for you".

It's probably hard for a huge company to give good tech support. It's not as if the support guy has any power to be helpful, they probably give him some copy and paste responses according to what the problem is.

The best tech support that I happened to use was Apple's. The guy actually seemed to care about my problem, and bypassed the protocol to help me out when I spilled coffee on my laptop.

I very much doubt this was intentional. If this was a small company targeting unsavvy users to try and upsell them something, sure. In this case the payout might be worth the fallout once people inevitably figure it out.

In this case, I doubt someone thought "hey, let's mess with Linux users and serve them a bunch of garbage, it'll encourage them to move to Windows".

then how else would such behaviour be explainable? I thought about reasonable explanations but i doubt a little background process that notices a unsupported user agent would act up like this

I don't know if MS has earned the benefit of my doubt, but it's conceivable that the software could have implemented platform-specific behavior or optimizations that ended up slowing things down for some reason.

Any thought that starts with, "hey let's mess with Linux users..." Isn't very likely to be a good thought

The only reason I would hesitate to say it's intentional is Microsoft's relationship/experience with the DOJ. Maybe that's far enough in the past and the landscape has changed sufficiently that it's no longer a matter of concern for them.

If the only change necessary to improve speed is to update a string in the UA, I would say that's pretty hard to do accidentally. In theory, it could be an artifact of some internal QoS systems that prioritize requests from Windows boxes without the explicit intent of damaging the experience of non-Windows users, but that seems like a stretch. It'd be interesting to know if Mac UAs experienced similar slowdowns or not.

It's much more likely that Microsoft is interested in doing what they can to make sure that people feel "things just work better on Windows", and little limitations or breakages like this are the perfect way to do that. Windows is Microsoft's bread and butter and they haven't forgotten that.

"thanks for reporting this, I'll pass this to the tech team"

It's not something they can say. The product is unsupported and the "tech team" won't care.

Much like how Netflix monitors torrents to find out how popular movies/shows are, Microsoft could tabulate these reports to find what OS their customers want to use with OneDrive. But if they don't get recorded, there's no info to learn that from.


Doesn't mean they can't file the issue. Then the team just checks the box on their ticket solution that says "WONT FIX" or "NOT SUPPORTED" and moves on with their lives.

Customers would feel respected, the workaround would be found and used, and no one would feel ignored. It would leave a customer happier than telling them they don't warrant interest.

It can always be passed on. The 'tech team' may say 'wontfix' because it's unsupported, but it's very clearly a bug that could bite them on 'supported' systems in the future as user-agent sniffing is notoriously unreliable.

"never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity"

"Not supported" is an acceptable first half of a response, but all you really have to add is "I'll pass this on to the tech team" and the tone changes entirely.

But if it's not supported, they can't pass it on to the tech team; that would be against policy. Changing policy to make companies support unsupported software is a hard sell.

That doesn't sound right at all. It's been a number of years since I have been at MS, but any engineering team I worked on would have wanted this feedback and fixed the problem. Not supported officially doesn't mean a dev can't spend an hour on a likely simple fix to help a customer - depending on who saw this feedback there are certainly many devs at MS who would fix this without even being asked. I'm willing to bet that's happening right now and this will be resolved in a few days.

I was fortunate to participate in a bug fix driven by MS (for the Tedious sql adapter for node), and it was impressive. The issue was noticed by someone who worked on Azure (not Azure SQL), who upstreamed the report to appropriate people in the SQL teams who then dug in and found that there was something that wasn't being set right in the tedious adapter.

It wasn't an MS product, or supported, and they still took the time to help. I'd be surprised if one didn't find similar responsiveness from at least some of the o365 developers. More often than not, something is "unsupported" not because it doesn't or shouldn't work, but because it doesn't have the dedicated testing resources and in case there is an edge case bug that would be excessively costly to fix (ex: dealing with stupid flexbox issues with the current version of Safari on mac).

In any case, it doesn't matter, the response was a bad, canned response that doesn't take into account the troubleshooting the person reporting it already did.

Feedback from support teams is pretty much the only way the engineering team learns what we need to improve.

This seems like a valid bug per the Reddit thread [1].

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/60nj67/office_365_on...

But they are deliberately throttling this, in an effort to get people to have to use Windows.

So... Just lie? This isn't going anywhere, the platform isn't supported. I'm pretty sure the powers that be remembered that Linux was a thing when they made that decision.

You don't have to lie. Under these circumstances, I often say to the people reporting it very directly "That's not a supported use-case, but I will make sure the relevant people know anyway".

I then go and let the person who owns that product know. Half the time, they say "that's not a supported usecase and it's a pain to change, so it's not happening". The other half of the time, they shrug and say "Put a ticket in, if I can fix it easily I will, I'll take a look when I have time".

Unsupported doesn't mean "no", it means "we're not going to invest noticeable effort into it, and it's lowest priority". Easy fixes may happen, but results are not guaranteed.

As the former head of a customer support department, I can tell you that the most important aspect of communication with a customer is empathy. Even more than expertise, if you can demonstrate that you care about their problem and will get to the bottom of it, the encounter will most likely result in customer retention.

Similarly, has anyone else noticed the overly fake "I want to help you." Interactions with more companies lately? I mean it couldn't be more scripted if someone tried. I applaud the effort, but actual caring/empathy is meaningful, the fake, scripted attempts at it that I've been experiencing lately feel much more condescending than anything else.

Yep. Comcast is a big fan of this method, which is really infuriating and condescending because they pretend to understand my frustration while they fail to fix my problem and pass me off to someone else.

I don't really see it that way. I don't think Microsoft would be expected to offer support for an operating system that's not officially supported. I could see only two ways this could've turned out, either "we're planning to support linux in a future version, we'll keep you updated when that happens" or exactly what we got here.

If this is actually a bug then I think it would be rather inappropriate for the support guy to escalate this to the devs when it only happens for an unsupported platform. And if they're purposefully throttling linux hosts then they won't admit to it there.

So the entire exchange (including Dam Lec deciding to abandon Onedrive) seems perfectly reasonable to me.

Obviously it works on Linux; the slow down is the direct result of OneDrive's User-Agent based code paths.

And what if some programmers are put unto fixing this, to realise the normal code path has a number of other bugs for linux? If you write web software you clearly define what you support and what you do not.

I've fallen into the "I know this browser is not supported, but everything works except for X" trap. Where you first spend a month fixing other bugs that also don't work, only to end up with a more complex QA dev process since you need to make sure all new features also work in this other browser or environment.

It's true, but the flip side is don't offer a web based product if you can't support a wide range of web browsers on multiple OSes. This gives me flashbacks to old (hopefuly dying) "web based" enterprise apps that were browser accessible only by a one magic version of windows explorer with a giant slew of automatically downloaded browser extensions. Just produce an app if that's all that can be supported.

This.

People forget that they're _actively_ appearing to break it by using this UA detection. No company should _ever_ use user-agents for feature detection, because user agents themselves are screwy in so many ways [0]. Honestly, I feel like this was someone actively deciding to break the system on Linux (or any unrecognised UA). Wouldn't any reasonable developer just send back a fully-featured page if they couldn't understand a UA?

[0] http://webaim.org/blog/user-agent-string-history/

UA "detection" is an unworkable mess (i.e. a bad idea) when it's trying to differentiate between different consumer web browsers. But UA detection works just fine when it's only trying to differentiate between browsers as a whole, and things that are not browsers—like web spiders, or curl(1), or your native client app.

I have a feeling that this is the latter case. The detection code was likely written to give a higher QOS priority to direct browser access, and a lower QOS priority to the native OneDrive sync service built into Windows (because it happens in the background.) But in doing so, they probably made the check ask the wrong question—"is this a browser" instead of "is this our client"—and thus wrote the check with a browser whitelist pattern (that was never tested outside of UA strinsg from browsers on Windows), rather than a blacklist pattern (their one sync-service UA.)

You don't know when this code was written or what the original purpose was. User agent detection used to be a best practice. Onedrive for business is a mountain of legacy software going from sharepoint to groove to who knows what. This bug could be buried in some library that was written 5+ years ago. Maliciously going out of your way to not support Linux sounds like a good way to have your code review rejected.

reply


reply


reply


If said code paths work correctly on the supported operating systems and browsers why does it matter? You could say that it's a poor technical decision but that's really not up to the support to address.

I guess you could reproduce the bug on a supported OS and browser by manually changing the user agent but I doubt the support would accept that either. It would be like complaining that the site becomes unusable if you disable javascript or images, they probably only support "vanilla" browsers.

Web apps are marketed as "working anywhere" you have a browser. The underlying OS should not matter, and that again is a selling point. And presumably this issue is present on mobile browsers with low market share.

reply


Well if they want to play games with semantics, I'm pretty sure one could reproduce this bug on a Windows machine.

Remember when browsers were supposed to untether you from the OS? How is operating system support at all involved for a web-based application?

Yes, this. It just makes it seem like they're hoping you'll give up and go away.

That's because it is not a bug, it is what they want, for whatever reason...

This is not a new thing. Decades ago when Verizon contracted with Microsoft to "upgrade" their web portal, it was no longer usable from any browser other than IE. I had been using it from Netscape on various SPARC machines and from my mobile device (PalmOS). The web page html source had no exotic platform specific language elements. It was obviously a "business decision". I wrote the VP at Verizon a letter pointing out that they had just abandoned 5% of their user base. I also switched to AT&T.

The same with Sharepoint 2003 and Outlook WebApp 2003. Microsoft did a lot of things during the browser wars. Then later in Balmer era Microsoft was very soft and a rather good citizen, but since 2012 they changed back to Bill Gates style flavoured with indian spice.

Behold the "new" Microsoft, same as the old Microsoft.

FWIW, I see this kind of thing regularly because I have the RandomAgentSpoofer extension installed on Firefox. Sometimes the page will look at the UserAgent and think it can't run X or Y so I will get an HTML-only version.

It's actually kinda interesting to see what the website does when it thinks my browser can't support certain stuff (which it can...I just like to avoid fingerprinting).

They can't be throttling based on user-agent... right? I thought this was the New Microsoft. Any other hypotheses?

It's not throttling based on user-agent. It's just a bug that happens when the user-agent parser falls off a cliff when it exhausts the values that it knows about.

A bug that Microsoft won't fix, because Linux is not supported.

</charitable>

But user-agent parsing should be blazing fast, a one-liner regexp or similar, isn't it?

reply


It seems something more like:

    case @useragent
      when 'Windows'
        send file fast
      when 'OSX'
        send file fast
      else
        sleep 3600

More likely something like:

resolve_renderer_module(user_agent.os)

where the osx/Windows ones are already loaded in RAM, but it has to try (and fail) to load the linux one every time somebody tries.

This is classic Hanlon's razor stuff.

The user-agent parsing is fast, it's the server-side rendering logic specific to Linux user-agents that is somehow terribly slow.

Anecdotal experience... but when I use Chrome and switch user agents to a random one that probably wouldn't be too common (in my case, Mozilla/5.0 (X11; OpenBSD i386) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/36.0.1985.125 Safari/537.36), in Chrome Network tools it seems that there were several Javascript pages that were being loaded through a "StaticLoad.aspx" (namely WordEditor.js and Hermes.js scripts), that simply hung while downloading.

Changing the version didn't seem to matter (I couldn't find the latest one for any Linux style OS easily, but I tried "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; OpenBSD i386) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/56.0.2924.87 Safari/537.36" with the same results). However, Android type user agent strings like "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.0.4; Galaxy Nexus Build/IMM76B) AppleWebKit/535.19 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/18.0.1025.133 Mobile Safari/535.19" load fine.

Not knowing the code I have no idea what this could mean, but I suspect you're 100% right here, there's some server side rendering that does different things based on user agents, and it's having trouble on the "other UA" category for some reason.

That was sarcasm

I don't think so, I think the person was utilising Hanlons razor[0]:

Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon's_razor

Gotta create a good name for the "never attribute to stupidity something that makes the perpetrator rich" maxim.

Yes, I intended it as sarcasm.

I have no direct understanding but I have a hypothesis;

- different generated html / js depending on user agent (UA)

- bug fixes are rolled out on a UA by UA basis

- bug fixes have been rolled out for Windows and Mac (supported)

  - but not for the "generic" HTML / JS output
If this is true it will mean that anything other than the supported platforms will fall further behind as time goes by.

That sounds highly likely. Intentional throttling doesn't help Microsoft in this case. I don't think they view Linux desktops (aside from Chromebooks) as a serious threat. Why wouldn't they want more OneDrive users?

This reminds me of the article about the OneDrive team being allowed to introduce ads into Explorer because they don't care at all about the experience of using Windows and they just want more OneDrive users.

(Supporting documentation of the position "why wouldn't they want more OneDrive users"...)

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13903701

Throttling does help if they can get away with it. Now where did I put my windows phone...

A company has an IT director who upon review has determined that Linux workstations would be acceptable for some of his users now due to the fact he uses onedrive.

He tests this solution, finds it slow and decides to stick with Microsoft.

This is probably a happy accident but one they won't move quickly to fix.

> depending on user agent (UA)

This would be very amateurish. The right way to do it is to check browser capabilities. User agents can be easily manipulated and are considered unreliable.

And not every browser bug is detectable via feature detection. I've seen plenty of render specific bugs that were only able to be targeted via user agent parsing. Not it isn't perfect... but it's often the better of the options available.

I read in a comment on Reddit (lost the link at the moment), that it doesn't appear to be nefarious. Basically, they're trying to do feature detection based on UA instead of.. actual feature detection.

Google is also doing this with Universal 2nd Factor working on Chrome but not on Firefox (which supports U2F with an addon).

Can't tell if this is intentional though.

Plenty of parts of Google have done UA-sniffing all over the place. Opera, even after being Chromium based, have had plenty of problems as a result: the UA doesn't match so therefore they get an "unsupported" or "degraded" experience.

> They can't be throttling based on user-agent... right?

It can be, but not for the motives many would assume. I can imagine them white-listing clients that they've thoroughly tested with advanced functionality, and blocking it for others.

I'm not for a second suggesting this is a wise course of action, but I also really don't think it's a cynical attempt to make Linux a less viable platform. It's just cover-your-ass behaviour for a corporate-focused product.

User agent sniffing is usually a bad shortcut for feature detection, and little more.

There can be a feature that is only tested on Windows and so is only enabled there. Does it make sense? Not really, but that can happen. Google does this everywhere, blocking features on browsers that are not Chrome.

New outside, same old inside.

You can't teach an old microsoft new tricks.

Well obviously they're trying to prevent the year of linux desktop.

They're still getting even for Marc Andreessen sabotaging NSSA Mosaic's cross-system portability stuff, in an attempt to prevent the year of the Windows Web Browser.

https://github.com/alandipert/ncsa-mosaic/blob/fd11fb7c900e8...

  Much of the cross-system portability stuff has been intentionally
  REMOVED from this version of the library by Marc A in order to
  discourage attempts to make "easy" ports of Mosaic for X to non-Unix
  platforms.  The library needs to be rewritten from the ground up; in
  the meantime, Unix is *all* we support or intend to support with
  this set of source code.

Throttling is the only thing I can think of. This is the New New Microsoft then, similar to the first.

"And sometimes there's a third, even deeper level, and that one is the same as the top surface one.

Like with pie."

Like with onions.

Some parts of Microsoft are newer than others.

>Any other hypotheses?

Other than the obviousness of the new MS being much, much worse than the old MS? Between the major issues Windows 10 has in almost all respects but not limited to shocking privacy issues, the very poor quality of updates, and the hamfisted way Win10 was forced on some users, I suspect we'll be missing the Gates/Balmer years more and more.

I'm not sure what the "New Microsoft" really means, but from what I've seen its something that has only added hassle to enterprise and chased more people into the loving arms of OSX. Nadella's run is starting to look like a Marissa Mayer-like run to me. A welcomed change of leadership that was unable to fix historical problems and also introduced their own new set of problems on top of that.

It is the "new" Microsoft, in terms of PR. Kind of like AT&T's "Gigabit to the press release." Tons of positive press for the announcement, but nothing real behind it.

And this, along with MS' history, is why I still have a hard time using any of their technology. I appreciate some of their open source efforts, but for the most part they're still the same old. Embrace, extend, extinguish.

Considering that there are places in the world where government employees must use Linux due to regulations, and Microsoft is moving ever closer to cloud delivered services, one would think that they want to support Linux as an OS. [0]

[0] https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2009/03/frenc...

> Thank you I go back to Google Apps suite.

That reply is gold!

I was managing a Google Apps account when I had a problem with Google Groups I didn't know how to solve. Picked up the phone and called the support number, and within minutes I was talking to a super nice guy who helped me out. That was the best customer support I've ever experienced.

I have no affiliation with Google and I still think the original issue I had with Google Groups was due to some sloppy UI-work on their part, but that support call makes me happy just thinking about it.

The guy who takes one hour to build an Electron app that acts as a "windows" browser will become a celebrity.

I'm trying to give the benefit of the doubt in my mind here but this is a tough one to explain away.

Maybe they're injecting a brazillion polyfills if it's not a known user-agent?

100MB? Assuming they're using GZIP, that's normally a 10% compression ratio, leading to about 1GB of actual data. Let's assume this data is stored as 8 bits, that's about one hundred million characters of code! Maybe what they're doing is downloading the entirety of Windows XP (roughly a gig in size), running it in JavaScript and then rendering the page in Internet Explorer within their version of XP.

reply


reply


Right. But he's suggesting that if they don't recognize the browser that they inject as much polyfills as they can so everything works no matter what.

I'm guessing that the customer service rep has no idea what the term "User-Agent" refers to. He just saw the word "Linux" in the post and then replied with a canned response.

Stopped giving Microsoft the benefit of the doubt in 1999, never regreted it.

> for the best experience, we recommend the operating system listed in the article.

Yeah, what a pile of junk.

Looks like there are still some Ballmer-era holdovers on the OneDrive team.

Funny, I'm changing the user-agent to access web version of Skype from Android Firefox. It's also "not supported" but it works fine for occasionally checking the chat.

Google is doing this with many of their products. And has been for many, many years. Limiting features, blocking services, etc... based solely on user agent.

Any source for that claim?

The business that Microsoft alienated in this exchange probably comprised around 3% of the people who were using OneDrive on purpose.

more like .3

But but I thought MS had changed and that now loves "open-source" ;)

All hail the "new" Microsoft, still using the old anticompetitive tricks from the DOS era.

Could it be a very simplistic anti~bot system?

from the early 90s Microsoft: "The job isn't done until Lotus won't run"

Onedrive is an embarrassingly subpar product for Msoft to be pushing anyway. I can't think of a single worthwhile use-case?

Use case: your company uses Office 365, and you want your cloud storage to be integrated with the rest of the Office 365 apps, and you don't otherwise care about the quality of the cloud storage app.

MS giveth and MS taketh away.

MS giveth and I'd wish they'd take it away.

I can't turn Onedrive off because I'm on Windows 10 Home edition (thanks to the forced upgrade from Win 7). I don't use it but everytime I access a share on my linux box, it pops up and want to be configured.

https://support.office.com/en-us/article/Turn-off-or-uninsta...

The back and forth in this thread is epic!

I've noticed this too but never investigated....

seriously M$, what the F?

