Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
High-performance employees need quiet workspace, companies not making the effort
(
qz.com
)
5 points
by
fn
13 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
w_t_payne
0 minutes ago
Why do we think that we need only
one
kind of workspace that meets
all
of our criteria? Can't we have an office with a variety of different workspaces that we can move between as our needs change?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply