Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
High-performance employees need quiet workspace, companies not making the effort (qz.com)
5 points by fn 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Why do we think that we need only one kind of workspace that meets all of our criteria? Can't we have an office with a variety of different workspaces that we can move between as our needs change?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: