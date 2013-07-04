https://www.forbes.com/sites/theopriestley/2015/12/08/usps-l...
Still, though, I would really like this service. I travel quite a bit and I would hate to miss important pieces of mail.
reply
"Ultimately, management concluded that Outbox’s business model was flawed – a conclusion that the market appears to have affirmed."
If they're storing them anyway, it probably makes sense that people should have access to stored information about them though.
All the images of the service are emailed to the user and are not secure.
[1] https://mobile.nytimes.com/2013/08/03/us/postal-service-conf...
If my mailbox were a Gmail inbox it'd be 98% spam, 2% government. And yet, it's a Gmail inbox I can't close.
If you have a substantive point to make, make it thoughtfully; otherwise please don't comment until you do.
Though I'm sure the primary purpose of scanning envelopes is, ya know, to see where they're going.
1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mail_cover
2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mail_Isolation_Control_and_Tra...
For now sure but there's no reason this couldn't be a premium service down the road.
Heck, I'd pay for it if it allowed me to access it programmatically, process the cover images to filter junk mail, and have them (for an added fee / driven by API) shred them for me.
If anyone wants to try building it that idea out let me know. I'll beta test.
https://www.earthclassmail.com/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theopriestley/2015/12/08/usps-l...
Still, though, I would really like this service. I travel quite a bit and I would hate to miss important pieces of mail.
reply