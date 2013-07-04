Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
USPS Informed Delivery – Digital Images of Front of Mailpieces (usps.com)
23 points by palidanx 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





The USPS shut down Outbox for this same service.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/theopriestley/2015/12/08/usps-l...

Still, though, I would really like this service. I travel quite a bit and I would hate to miss important pieces of mail.

reply


Doesn't seem like the USPS shut them down.

"Ultimately, management concluded that Outbox’s business model was flawed – a conclusion that the market appears to have affirmed."

reply


postal management concluded...

reply


I guess. I travel quite a bit as well. But anything that's genuinely important probably isn't going to come unexpectedly through USPS. I suppose I can construct scenarios where I'm waiting for something and want to see if I need to chase it down while I'm away for a couple weeks but that's sort of contrived.

If they're storing them anyway, it probably makes sense that people should have access to stored information about them though.

reply


USPS has been taking images of the mail for years [1].

All the images of the service are emailed to the user and are not secure.

[1] https://mobile.nytimes.com/2013/08/03/us/postal-service-conf...

reply


Canadian here, please use USPS when sending us stuff because they don't charge a $40 made up customs handling fee at the door like Fedex and UPS do.

reply


on one hand it's seems like a nice feature but I can't help but to think this is clever marketing spin for a surveillance backed project.

reply


And on yet another hand it's obvious you can't deliver mail at $.49 a pop without heavy doses of automation. Surveillance or not, the USPS will be taking images of your mail.

reply


The one thing I'd like to pay the post office for is to stop delivery to my house.

If my mailbox were a Gmail inbox it'd be 98% spam, 2% government. And yet, it's a Gmail inbox I can't close.

reply


What I like about this, despite the privacy implications, is that it lets you preview upcoming mail. Less keys for me to carry every day.

reply


I bet they already have to do this for the NSA / CIA / FBI so why not profit from it as well as a separate product that people will pay extra for? Genius!

reply


Would you please stop posting unsubstantive comments to HN?

If you have a substantive point to make, make it thoughtfully; otherwise please don't comment until you do.

reply


Yes, in fact they do: http://www.nytimes.com/2013/07/04/us/monitoring-of-snail-mai...

Though I'm sure the primary purpose of scanning envelopes is, ya know, to see where they're going.

reply


Mail covers[1] are a very old surveillance technique and 'mail isolation control and tracking' has been standard on all parcels since early 2000s

1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mail_cover 2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mail_Isolation_Control_and_Tra...

reply


It's free.

reply


> It's free.

For now sure but there's no reason this couldn't be a premium service down the road.

Heck, I'd pay for it if it allowed me to access it programmatically, process the cover images to filter junk mail, and have them (for an added fee / driven by API) shred them for me.

If anyone wants to try building it that idea out let me know. I'll beta test.

reply


This is already a service and has been for a long time:

https://www.earthclassmail.com/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: