So many people totally omit the reference measure, which drives me abolutely batty, particularly when we're talking about sound.
In air, dB SPL is referenced to 20 micropascals. In water, it's 1 micropascal, so the medium matters.
Since loudness is a psychophysical percept, it's also dirty pool to speak of loudness in this way. Intensity can be quantified, loudness varies by listener.
decibels are just a way to easily express ratios on a logarithmic scale. It's handy for all sorts of things.
- If we are talking about dB in context of amplitude 6dB more means twice as much amplitude, 6dB less (or -6dB) means half the amplitude.
- If we are talking about dB in context of power 3dB more means twice as much power, 3dB less (or -3dB) means half the power.
dB is often also used to measure attenuation instead of gain. Here a positive dB value would actually mean less output compared to reference value.
And: For dB values often a suffix is used, to denote to what the value is relative to. E.g. dBV is relative to 1V, dbm is relative to 1 milliwatt.
3dB = √2 which is the amplitude ratio which is equivalent to doubling the power, since power is square proportional to amplitude
6dB = 2, so a 6dB increase in power would be doubling the power, and a 6dB increase in amplitude would be 4x the power
a negative dB is just the reciprocal of the radio, so -6dB is equal to 1/2
> - If we are talking about dB in context of power 3dB more means twice as much power, 3dB less (or -3dB) means half the power.
Yes, and there's a reason for this relationship -- the two decibel scales (amplitude and power) are often interchangeable, because (in many contexts including sound waves in air and electrical waves in conductors) power varies as the square of amplitude. So the same decibel ratio can be used to express both amplitude and power.
