What is a decibel? (tomhazledine.com)
28 points by mirceasoaica 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





"a dimensionless way to compare values that vary dramatically on a linear scale" ?

So many people totally omit the reference measure, which drives me abolutely batty, particularly when we're talking about sound.

In air, dB SPL is referenced to 20 micropascals. In water, it's 1 micropascal, so the medium matters.

Since loudness is a psychophysical percept, it's also dirty pool to speak of loudness in this way. Intensity can be quantified, loudness varies by listener.

Yes, in many fields there is an implicit reference measure that is never mentioned. In radio at least people write dBm to make it clear that it's relative to one milliwatt. But gains and attenuations are just dB, because the reference is irrelevant for a difference between two dB values with the same reference.

So Spinal Tap could have been an even LOUDER band if they had used a smaller reference, say some fraction of a micropascal. Or even gasp 0 micropascals for INFINITE dB. Wow that must be so loud.

decibels aren't only used with reference to sound. For instance, I often use Vdb in the spectrum analyzer if subsequent harmonics are not linearly visible.

decibels are just a way to easily express ratios on a logarithmic scale. It's handy for all sorts of things.

Google cache: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache%3Ahttps...

The wikipedia article is also very informative. I recently had to learn about dBV (decibel volts) when trying to understand the spec sheet for a MEMS microphone.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decibel

Ossmann's 'Software Defined Radio with HackRF' lesson 3 - Decibel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1FbhBqBYLM

That text mentions that dB is relative, but misses how the values are defined. A simple definition could be:

- If we are talking about dB in context of amplitude 6dB more means twice as much amplitude, 6dB less (or -6dB) means half the amplitude.

- If we are talking about dB in context of power 3dB more means twice as much power, 3dB less (or -3dB) means half the power.

dB is often also used to measure attenuation instead of gain. Here a positive dB value would actually mean less output compared to reference value.

And: For dB values often a suffix is used, to denote to what the value is relative to. E.g. dBV is relative to 1V, dbm is relative to 1 milliwatt.

What you said is kinda confusing so I'm gonna clarify

3dB = √2 which is the amplitude ratio which is equivalent to doubling the power, since power is square proportional to amplitude

6dB = 2, so a 6dB increase in power would be doubling the power, and a 6dB increase in amplitude would be 4x the power

a negative dB is just the reciprocal of the radio, so -6dB is equal to 1/2

> - If we are talking about dB in context of amplitude 6dB more means twice as much amplitude, 6dB less (or -6dB) means half the amplitude.

> - If we are talking about dB in context of power 3dB more means twice as much power, 3dB less (or -3dB) means half the power.

Yes, and there's a reason for this relationship -- the two decibel scales (amplitude and power) are often interchangeable, because (in many contexts including sound waves in air and electrical waves in conductors) power varies as the square of amplitude. So the same decibel ratio can be used to express both amplitude and power.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decibel

