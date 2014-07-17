reply
Why is there a need for a grace period? The yellow is all the grace period you need. If you speed up for or ignore the yellow with time to stop, you're already breaking the law...
Not that I'm a fan of the system at all - just, if you're going to do it, do it ... u know?
If the signal exhibits a steady yellow indication, vehicular traffic facing the signal shall stop before entering the nearest crosswalk at the intersection or at a limit line when marked, but if the stop cannot be made in safety, a vehicle may be driven cautiously through the intersection.
Many traffic lights in China have countdown timers.
Well it is much more dangerous to cross an intersection 20 seconds after the light turns red compared to 0.2 seconds.
Maybe it's just where I live but it seems like law enforcement is more focused on revenue generation.
Now I can definitely see how automated enforcement ripe for abuse when there are revenues to be had, and it's concerning when operations like this are given to private companies with little to no transparency. But given those concerns can be resolved, what's the problem at a constitutional level?
They didn't say it was unconstitutional. They said they thought it should be unconstitutional.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-red-light-camera-ticke...
If you search around, there's tons of cities that were caught manipulating the timing on the cameras to increase the number of tickets.
Are you going to call the camera into court for questioning? Are they going to let a third party audit the code that runs the timers?
reply