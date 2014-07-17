Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Red-light camera grace period goes from 0.1 to 0.3 seconds, Chicago to lose $17M (arstechnica.com)
29 points by kennyma 1 hour ago





The moral hazard that comes from cities using fines for offenses to generate revenue is awful and despicable, and it causes all sorts of injustices, big and small. Red light cameras are a part of this, and they're awful.

I was rear ended at a stop light because I slowed down for a yellow light while the guy behind me gunned it. Now I'm extremely hesitant to slow down for yellow lights. It has nothing to do with being impatient or disregarding traffic regulations, I simply don't trust the people behind me. I feel much safer speeding up to get through lights.

While I find the camera's themselves to be... undesirable..

Why is there a need for a grace period? The yellow is all the grace period you need. If you speed up for or ignore the yellow with time to stop, you're already breaking the law...

Not that I'm a fan of the system at all - just, if you're going to do it, do it ... u know?

If yellow lights all had a fixed duration I would agree with you, but unfortunately the length of yellow lights is variable. Additionally yellow lights have no legal rules behind them. They don't mean "slow down", they are simply an indication that the light will be red soon. You are within your rights to accelerate through a yellow light (assuming you're still under the speed limit).

At least in Michigan yellow lights certainly have legal rules enforcing them, from MCL 257.612 (b):

    If the signal exhibits a steady yellow indication, vehicular traffic facing the signal shall stop before entering the nearest crosswalk at the intersection or at a limit line when marked, but if the stop cannot be made in safety, a vehicle may be driven cautiously through the intersection.
And I know of at least one case of someone getting a ticket, challenging it in court and losing after failing to stop for the yellow light.

There needs to be countdown timers on all traffic lights.

If you can see the pedestrian crossing light, they usually have countdowns to yellow at least. I use these a lot to estimate the staleness of a green light.

Many traffic lights in China have countdown timers.


Strongly disagree. A reasonable grace period of under a second seems much safer.

They'll also adjust the yellow light period down to the legal minimum when installing red light cameras, so every other intersection might have a longer yellow around it.

In fairness haven't there been problems before with cities shortening the yellow light timings after installing red light cameras?

The point is to keep people safe, right?

Well it is much more dangerous to cross an intersection 20 seconds after the light turns red compared to 0.2 seconds.

Because the human reaction time for visual stimulus is .25 seconds. That coupled with less length of time with Yellow lights is a very anti-citizen policy.

Good. These should be ruled unconstitutional everywhere.

Maybe it's just where I live but it seems like law enforcement is more focused on revenue generation.

I'm curious to hear why you think it's unconstitutional. It's unobtrusive surveillance in a public setting, so there's no expectation of privacy. It's punishing people for breaking a public-safety law. In most cases they even have signs alerting you to the presence of an enforcement camera.

Now I can definitely see how automated enforcement ripe for abuse when there are revenues to be had, and it's concerning when operations like this are given to private companies with little to no transparency. But given those concerns can be resolved, what's the problem at a constitutional level?

> why you think it's unconstitutional

They didn't say it was unconstitutional. They said they thought it should be unconstitutional.

People talk about running government like a business, not thinking about the implications of trying to turn cost centers into profit generation in that sphere.

Devil's advocate though : you can choose to not be affected by them by simply not running red lights. So.. while I agree on the unconstitutional part (im on your side), the other side of this, its an opt-in system, in practice

Except for the times when it's "malfunctioning"

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-red-light-camera-ticke...

If you search around, there's tons of cities that were caught manipulating the timing on the cameras to increase the number of tickets.

Are you going to call the camera into court for questioning? Are they going to let a third party audit the code that runs the timers?

When a city prioritizes revenue over safety, everyone is affected. Even if you don't run a red light, you'll still be stuck in traffic when someone else crashes in the middle of the intersection.

Breaking any absurd law, by that logic, is "opt-in".

