Ask HN: Am I the only one who keeps returning Apple's EarPods?

Sorry for the silly question but I go to Apple every two months on average (November--January--yesterday) to replace my EarPods.

Every time it's the same issue: the remote starts accidentally pausing/playing music or activating Siri. The culprit ends up being the connection near the jack but every time I am assured by Apple employees that nobody ever goes back to them this often to replace their headphones.

I don't know if they assume I am running a scam or something but am I really the only one who has such a poor experience with the EarPods?

I'd be happy to upgrade to something more sturdier if my experience is unique but I am curious if it actually is...