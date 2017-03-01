Uh, okay. I would say that's a distinction without a difference, though. What's important is that it collects keys and it's enabled by default. I don't really care about the "intention" behind it, because we all know that intention is not going to be the absolute only use for those collected keys, when the FBI come knocking with an NSL in hand.
reply
Uh, okay. I would say that's a distinction without a difference, though. What's important is that it collects keys and it's enabled by default. I don't really care about the "intention" behind it, because we all know that intention is not going to be the absolute only use for those collected keys, when the FBI come knocking with an NSL in hand.
reply