> [Hugging Face co-founder Clément Delangue] told me that the app asks for a selfie because the team discovered that users wanted to send selfies to their chatbot friend.
"Selfies, for teenagers, are the main way of communicating emotions," Delangue said. "So we implemented this feature as a way for users to communicate with the AI."
So it asks for a selfie, but it doesn't really need a selfie. Are you able to actually decline it, or is a picture with a face a requirement? I also don't quite understand this last bit:
> Asking for a selfie automatically was for simplicity's sake, he explained. "We don't feel like we need to make the experience way more complex," Delangue said, "and 90 percent of the users are using it pretty seamlessly."
What does "simplicity's sake" mean? He also states that users want to send the chatbot a selfie. That's fine but how does asking for it up front make any of the communication process any more simplified? I'm not saying these guys are up to some nefarious scheme (though it certainly seems like there's an ulterior motive - benign or not), but it doesn't make sense to me.
