Privacy issues with the “Hugging Face” chatbot for teens (vice.com)
17 points by pmcpinto 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





As expected, that didn't really answer the question. The co-founder just gave a soft answer. FTA:

> [Hugging Face co-founder Clément Delangue] told me that the app asks for a selfie because the team discovered that users wanted to send selfies to their chatbot friend.

"Selfies, for teenagers, are the main way of communicating emotions," Delangue said. "So we implemented this feature as a way for users to communicate with the AI."

So it asks for a selfie, but it doesn't really need a selfie. Are you able to actually decline it, or is a picture with a face a requirement? I also don't quite understand this last bit:

> Asking for a selfie automatically was for simplicity's sake, he explained. "We don't feel like we need to make the experience way more complex," Delangue said, "and 90 percent of the users are using it pretty seamlessly."

What does "simplicity's sake" mean? He also states that users want to send the chatbot a selfie. That's fine but how does asking for it up front make any of the communication process any more simplified? I'm not saying these guys are up to some nefarious scheme (though it certainly seems like there's an ulterior motive - benign or not), but it doesn't make sense to me.

And lost on me is any reason anyone would want to use this chatbot? Does it at some point become an interesting conversationalist?

I wonder if they collect exif metadata (which may contain geolocation). This is creepy.

One would expect so. Would be dumb not to, no?

It's not a pic fool. Take a pic from the keyboard!

I'm sorry, is that English? I have no idea what that sentence means.

It's calling you a fool for sending something that isn't a pic. The way I understood it it's also telling you to take a pic from the in-app keyboard but I haven't actually tried it so I can't confirm this.

I can't read "Hugging Face" without thinking "Alien" ;)

This is creepy and all but why would anyone ever actually want to use this product? If I wanted to talk to a robot there are tons of much better chat bots.

I've seen UNIX tools that were more robustly designed chatbots.

I have to be honest, Louis C.K. is looking more and more wise and moderate by the day. Don't let your young teens have smartphones, even when all of their friends have one. I realize that's incredibly difficult, but no one said that parenting would be easy, and clearly you can't count on anyone else.

Yes, well I tell people to make up personas, but ...

Wow. Just wow. That seems really sketchy.

What is this even supposed to mean? "pic fool", "pic, fool"? from the keyboard?

