http://mcvoy.com/lm/bitmover/lmbench/lmbench-usenix.pdf
Edit: which now that I think about it, was over 20 years ago. Reminds me of something a friend (Ron Minnich) said long ago: people rediscover stuff in computer science over and over, nobody wants to read old papers. Or something like that. He said it better, I think it was something like "want to look smart? Just take any 5 year old paper and redo whatever it did, our attention span seems to be very short."
reply
I'm running the benchmark right now on a modern system just to see what it says. Yep, still works fine:
"size=0k ovr=0.90
2 7.63
4 6.51
8 7.78
16 7.07
24 7.78
32 9.02
64 10.35
96 10.49
I think almost 100% of that benchmark is still valid (I say almost because there must be something that has bit rotted in 20+ years but I don't know of anything). It's worth a read.
Edit: formatting.
I guess this is a variant of CADT, based on ignorance of the past rather than a chase of shinies.
This can be fixed with a different approach to CPU design? Most threads block on a semaphore-thingy or a timer or wait for io completion. If the CPU made those an opcode instead of a wad of kernel code, the switch could be reduced to a clock cycle (ns?)
How could this work? Maybe a global semaphore register where you Wait on a mask. Each bit could be mapped to one of those wait-condition. Another opcode would Set the bit.
To scale, the CPU would have to have not 2 or 4 hyperthreads but maybe 1000. So every thread in the system could be 'hot-staged' in a Wait, ready to execute, or executing.
There would still be cache and tlb issues, but they would be at the same level as any library call. They wouldn't include yards of kernel code messing with stacks and register loads and so on.
On my i7-5930K I'm seeing 7-10 usecs, quite a bit better than a millisecond. Linus cares about this stuff, I'd be very surprised if he didn't measure it regularly.
>"In practice context switching is expensive because it screws up the CPU caches (L1, L2, L3 if you have one, and the TLB – don't forget the TLB!)."
How does a context switch "screw up" the L1 through L3 caches? Yes when there is context switch the TLB gets flushed and the kernel then needs to "walk" the page tables which is expensive and yes I can see the L1 needing to flush some lines but is that really screwing up the L1, L2 and L3 caches, the later two being fairly large these days?
Its always going to create better cache utility if a thread can run to completion before a switch.
Completely wrong. Context switches happen at a set interval in the kernel. Creating more threads won't make context switches happen more frequently, each thread will just get a proportionally smaller share of CPU time.
Conceptually, the CPU scheduler can be thought of as a LIFO queue. An interrupt fires at a fixed interval of time and switches to the first ready thread (or process) on the queue.
What's more important is the fact that this queue is exactly equivalent to how 'asynchronous' operations are implemented in the kernel.
The only difference between creating threads and using async primitives is the thread prioritization algorithm. With threads you're using whatever scheduling heuristics are baked into the kernel, while with async you can roll your own. (And pay the penalty of doing this in usermode.)
If you have many threads each doing small amounts of work before blocking, the kernel will happily switch in another runnable thread when the current thread blocks. This is common in workloads that service network IO using a 1:1 thread:client model.
It can absolutely be more efficient to retire work for multiple clients from a single thread. Your last paragraph ignores this. It also forgets that in addition to prioritization there is multi-core load balancing to deal with. That can leave runnable threads stranded for whatever the LB interval is (which is independent of the overall scheduler quantum), while a concurrent service queue would allow steady service of all clients from all workers (that said, I actually prefer the siloed model in most cases).
This is generally wrong in practice, but for a slightly subtle reason.
1. You can force a context (or thread) switch whenever you like by performing a blocking operation: calling read() for example, or by waiting on a mutex (as this person was doing). There's no more work to be done until the blocking operation completes, so the kernel finds another process (or thread) to run on the now-spare hardware thread.
2. Applications which create a lot of threads or processes tend to use them as IO workers.
3. The IO worker pattern is to block on read(), do some processing, maybe write(), and then go back to blocking. This means that most of the time the worker thread won't be using its complete timeslice.
4. If lots of IO worker threads are continually doing this, you will get a lot of thread switching (or context switching for processes).
5. Thread switching is fast in Linux, but it's slower than a simple syscall, which is what you'd be doing with an async solution.
But if you have threads that block, then there will be more context switches. Consider something like apache httpd: Worker thread/process A writes to a socket, then the socket buffer fills up before the data has been sent over the network, the process blocks and goes to sleep (before it has used its time quantum and is preempted). CPU scheduler switches to apache worker thread B. B writes to its socket, socket buffer fills, B goes to sleep causing yet another context switch to apache worker C, etc. etc. See? Lots of context switches. Compare this to something like nginx: Worker process A writes to socket A1, socket A1 buffer fills up (errno EAGAIN, but no context switch), A switches to writing to socket A2, etc.
Or for that matter consider a multithreaded process that manipulates some shared state. Thread A takes a lock X, and then the scheduler interrupt fires and the CPU scheduler decides to put A to sleep and switch to B. Well, B works for a little while, then tries to acquire lock X which is locked, and thus goes to sleep. CPU scheduler wakes up thread C, which works for a little while, then tries to acquire lock X. Oops, X is locked, so C goes to sleep and the scheduler wakes up thread D. Etc. etc. Again, lots of context switches.
This is in significant part a side effect of CPUs becoming much faster. You need to increase the amount of code that is run between potential thread yield points to offset the overhead of a yield or it can generate context switch storms (i.e. almost all time is spent context switching) and throughput will suffer.
Modern server architectures take this to its logical conclusion and try to eliminate virtually all context switching, hence the rising prevalence of "process-per-core" software designs.
But creating more threads will cause each to run slower as their caches are ruined by each context switch aren't they?
If anything, I think I agree with GP that it's more unusual to see the term used in the 'real' (not metaphorical) sense on the front page.
http://mcvoy.com/lm/bitmover/lmbench/lmbench-usenix.pdf
Edit: which now that I think about it, was over 20 years ago. Reminds me of something a friend (Ron Minnich) said long ago: people rediscover stuff in computer science over and over, nobody wants to read old papers. Or something like that. He said it better, I think it was something like "want to look smart? Just take any 5 year old paper and redo whatever it did, our attention span seems to be very short."
reply