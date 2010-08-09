Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Arachnids eat as much animal food as all humans (economist.com)
28 points by mhb 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





When I was little my dad would always treat spiders with care and respect. I'm glad he did, because now as a grown-up I find them sort of adorable. Don't get me wrong, I don't want them in my bed, but when I see one at home my first instinct is to protect it from my cat. :) They're good to have around—they eat the bad bugs!

Slightly off topic but I always wondered why at least some spiders never developed wings/flight. They do so much other crazy stuff!

Some of them do! Fly at least... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ballooning_(spider)

Don't tell Jonah Jameson.

I've always thought that without spiders vertebrates would never have had a chance to become dominant.

How come?

Assumedly because we'd all be drowning in ants and flies.

However, there would have been _some_ animal that came along to fill the niche that spiders/arachnids do. There's plenty of insects that prey on other insects. (Here's a quick listicle: http://listverse.com/2010/08/09/10-formidable-predatory-inse... )

Not sure if it's considered acceptable here or not, but I can't view this article as it's behind a paywall.

I can access it free from Canada, otherwise there is the "Web" button below the article link to bypass paywalls via google. Which makes them acceptable.

It's short anyway, here you go:

> ARACHNOPHOBIA is a common and powerful fear. Spiders sit high in the pantheon of species that have an outsized terror-to-danger ratio. But, unsettling though they may be, the eight-legged do excel at keeping six-limbed pests in check. They prey upon insects in vast quantities, while, for the most part, leaving people alone. Indeed, in 1957 William Bristowe, a British arachnologist, wondered whether British spiders might kill prey equivalent in mass to all of the people then living in Britain.

> In research published this week in the Science of Nature, Martin Nyffeler of the University of Basel, in Switzerland, and Klaus Birkhofer of Lund University, in Sweden, attempt to put some numbers on spiders’ dining habits. Starting with the available data on the mass of spiders found per square metre in Earth’s main habitat types—forests, grasslands, fields of crops and so on, they calculated the amount of prey required in each habitat to support the weight of spiders there, based on spiders’ known food requirements per unit of body weight. That done, they extrapolated their habitat-based results to the whole planet, in light of what is known about the total areas of such habitats.

> Their conclusion was that there are 25m tonnes of spiders around the world and that, collectively, these arachnids consume between 400m and 800m tonnes of animal prey every year. This puts spiders in the same predatory league as humans as a species, and whales as a group. Each of these consumes, on an annual basis, in the region of 400m tonnes of other animals.

> Somewhere between 400m and 500m tonnes is also the total mass of human beings now alive on Earth. Approximately speaking, then, Bristowe was right. Arachnophobes, meanwhile, should consider this: without spiders, there would be an awful lot more other creepy-crawlies around.

You can read the full research article here: https://rd.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00114-017-1440-1

I don't think this is true.

It's important to realize that this is consumption per year, not biomass at any one time. At any given instant, the vast majority of the terrestrial biomass is made up of humans, our pets, and our livestock (estimates go as high as 98%). Most of that is cattle. However, it takes awhile to rear a cow, whereas insect lifetimes can be in the spans of days. So there's much more turn-over in the insect realm, which is how the accumulated number across the entire year grows so large, while still being much smaller than the total human & livestock biomass at any given time.

Based on what?

https://xkcd.com/1717/

