Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Inventing a whole language (the-tls.co.uk)
16 points by ghosh 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





An example that gave (and still gives) me the creeps: A guy seeing videos with lots of blood (vino) and a gang rape (the old in-out)

And then, what do you know, soon our dear old friend, the red, red vino on tap, the same in all places like it's put out by the same big firm, began to flow. It was beautiful. It's funny how the colors of the real world only seem really real when you viddy them on the screen. Now all the time I was watching this, I was beginning to get very aware of like not feeling all that well, and this I put down to all the rich food and vitamins, but I tried to forget this, concentrating on the next film which jumped right away on a young devotchka who was being given the old in-out, in-out first by one malchick, then another, then another...When it came to the sixth or seventh malchick, leering and smecking and then going into it, I began to feel really sick.

From Clockwork Orange

reply


I actually like the idea of invented auxiliary languages like Esperanto. I've spent 10% of the time on it that I did on Spanish in HS and understand probably 5x as much due to the grammar. No gendered nouns, suffixes and prefixes on words to keep extraneous vocabulary down...etc. Also, having one sound per letter and no trilling R is nice.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: